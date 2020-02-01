Former 49ers defensive line Bryant Young elected to 2020 class of Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young has been elected to the 2020 Class of Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

Young played for the 49ers throughout his 14-year NFL career from 1994 to 2007. He is the 49ers all-time career leader in sacks with 89.5, is a Super Bowl XXIX Champion, four-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro in 1996.

He was named the 1999 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1990s. He is also a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame will announce its entire 2020 class during the week February 10.

