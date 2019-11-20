Five SF State volleyball players earn All-CCAA honors

A school-record five San Francisco State volleyball players have earned all-conference honors, the CCAA announced on Wednesday.

Junior outside hitter Drew Morris and senior middle blocker Bailey Johnson were named to the All-CCAA First Team, while freshman middle blocker Trinity Barr was named to the Second Team and junior outside hitter Jessica Haynie and sophomore setter Payton Jensen were named Honorable Mention.

Morris, who made her first All-CCAA appearance and is one of just four juniors on the First Team, had a breakout 2019 season. Head coach Matt Hoffman’s first recruit recorded career highs in hitting percentage (.219), kills (318), aces (16) and points (354.5). She ranks sixth in the conference with 3.23 kills per set and fifth in points with 3.62 per set. The Southern California native leads the team with 10 double-doubles and has appeared in every match this season. This is also her first All-CCAA team appearance and is one of just four juniors on the First Team.

Johnson ranked fourth in the CCAA and 33rd nationally with a .364 hitting percentage, which is currently the second-best hitting mark in program history. The senior also ranks in the top 10 in the conference in kills with 255, which also leads the team and is a career best. This is Johnson’s first All-CCAA nod. With a .327 career hitting percentage, the Florida Gulf Coast transfer is on pace to rank second in career hitting percentage in SF State history.

Barr hit .324 in her first collegiate season, which is the ninth-best in the conference and 85th in the country. Earlier this year, Barr hit .741 with 21 kills in a match, which is the fourth-best hitting mark in a contest for a Gator since 2003. Her 249 kills are the most by a Gator freshman since 2012, and she becomes the first freshman All-CCAA honoree for SF State since Meagan Wright in 2012.

Haynie’s selection is her second straight All-CCAA nod after taking home Second Team honors last season. The junior is fourth in the conference with 0.43 aces per set, and her 41 total aces are their third most in the CCAA. Haynie is fourth on the team with 249 kills and second in total points with 300. She becomes the first consecutive All-CCAA honoree for SF State since Jaclyn Clark in 2014-15.

Jensen ranks first in the conference and 51st nationally with 43 aces. The setter has 985 assists on the year, ranking second in the CCAA, and is 36th in the country with 10.34 assists per set. Jensen already ranks fifth all time in program history in assists with 1,877.

San Francisco State (16-10) will face No. 25 Cal State Los Angeles at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of the CCAA Tournament.