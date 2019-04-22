Ex-Warriors assistant Luke Walton accused of sexual assault

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Former Golden State Warriors assistant Luke Walton — recently named the head coach of the Sacramento Kings — has been accused of sexual assault by a reporter, TMZ Sports reported on Monday.

Citing legal documents, TMZ reported that former reporter Kelli Tennant has filed a lawsuit against Walton, 39, for an alleged incident that occured during his time as an assistant coach for the Warriors.

Tennant, then working for Sportsnet LA, claimed to have gone to Walton’s hotel room to discuss him writing a forward a book she was writing, when Walton pinned her to the bed, forcibly kissed her and groped her. No date was given for the assault, but the incident allegedly happened before Walton became the Lakers’ head coach.

Golden State released a statement on Monday night: “We became aware of the alleged incident and story this evening and are in the process of seeking more information. We’ll have no further comment at this time.”

Walton, who was an assistant for the Warriors from 2014-16, spent the last three seasons as the head coach for the Lakers, during which time Tennant had to interact with him in the execution of her job. The Los Angeles Times reported that Tennant’s lawyer declined to say whether she reported the alleged assault to police.

She said that Walton continued to harass her after he became head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and she was working as a broadcaster in Los Angeles.

The Lakers, who hired Walton as their head coach after his two seasons with Golden State, said in a statement that “at no time before or during his employment here was this allegation reported to the Lakers. If it had been, we would have immediately commenced an investigation and notified the NBA. Since Luke Walton is now under contract to another team, we will have no further comment.”

Earlier this month, Walton and the Lakers mutually parted ways, and three days later, he was hired by the Kings, who have said that they are aware of the report, and are gathering additional information.

Per ESPN, the NBA is also opening an investigation.