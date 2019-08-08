Duggar lands on the injured list

There was a time where the San Francisco Giants had a surplus of outfielders and the luxury of resting players because of their depth.

Now, in their search for answers the team has called up Joey Rickard — their 15th different outfielder of 2019 — to replace the injured Steven Duggar.

Duggar has landed on the injured list with a left shoulder AC joint sprain suffered on a diving catch he made Wednesday. He’s the latest Giants outfielder to deal with health issues, with Alex Dickerson on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Before Thursday’s game, manager Bruce Bochy said Duggar did not reaggravate an injury that caused him to need left shoulder surgery in 2018. Duggar will not require surgery for his latest shoulder ailment, but does not yet have a timetable for return.

Rickard — who played four years with the Baltimore Orioles — has torn up Triple-A ball with the Sacramento River Cats since being claimed on waivers by the Giants in June. In 38 games with Sacramento, Rickard is slashing .359/.406/.568 with 21 extra-base hits and 20 RBIs.

The 28-year-old can play all three outfield positions, logging 167 starts in right field, 116 in left and 59 in center with the Orioles. Bochy said Rickard earned his promotion by swinging a hot bat in the minors and that the Giants could use another right-handed bat with the left-handed Stephen Vogt now getting more time in left field.

Rickard will wear No. 37 and could make his National League debut this weekend as the Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies for a four-game set at Oracle Park.

Other news:

Shaun Anderson also moved to the 10-day IL with a right hand middle finger blister. To take his place, Sam Selman was recalled from Sacramento after being optioned down to Triple-A on Tuesday.

Anderson will miss his next start to take time for his pitching hand to fully recover. The right-hander said Wednesday that he hopes this injury will be only a minor setback and that he hopes he can get back to pitching well after a rough July – 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA.