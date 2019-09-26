Dubon, Yastrzemski do it all for Giants as Beede goes down

ORACLE PARK — Mauricio Dubon said that he felt like he got hit by a minivan when Rockies catcher Tony Wolters blasted into him between first and second in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 2-1 Giants win, knocking the wind out of the wiry Honduran infielder and sending him to the ground for two minutes.

“I thought I was done for,” Dubon said. “Then I caught my breath.”

Dubon off and started at short on Thursday, doubling and homering in the 8-3 win — in arguably his best game as a Giant. “You’ve got to be tough,” he said. “That’s baseball.” Dubon and Mike Yastrzemski buoyed San Francisco after the loss of bright young star righty Tyler Beede — who left in the fourth inning due to injury — combining to score or drive in five of San Francisco’s eight runs.

“Whether I play him second or short, no matter where I hit him in the order, he just goes out and plays,” manager Bruce Bochy said of Dubon. “Nothing affects him. And that’s what’s going to make him a nice player.”

Beede — like Dubon, a piece of the long-term puzzle — was exceptional in his brief stint, showing his ceiling in an 11-pitch, first-inning battle against Nolan Arenado — one of the best hitters in baseball — featuring 96-mph fastballs and a variety of darting breaking balls for a strikeout.

“His good stuff was as as he’s thrown this year,” Bochy said. “He was really locked in with all his pitches.”

In his 3 1/3 innings, Beede fanned seven, allowing just one baserunner when his strike three, 82-mph curve to Yonathan Daza kicked away from catcher Aramis Garcia in the third. Beede — who struggled with command during his late-season call-up last season and who’s been maddeningly inconsistent in 2019 — clutched his left oblique after striking out Ryan McMahon in the fourth, and left with a 1-0 lead, courtesy of Dubon.

The 25-year-old infielder led off the game with a first-pitch double, advanced on a fly ball and scored on a single, as Kevin Pillar shortened up on a 1-2 offering and poked it through the right side, but the Rockies tied things up as soon as Beede left. Burch Smith allowed a single and a game-tying triple to Sam Hilliard in the fourth.

Yastrzemski, the Giants’ 29-year-old rookie, untied things in the bottom of the inning with his 21st home run — 429-foot home bomb over Triples Alley. It was his first career pinch-hit homer and the 12th for San Francisco this season — the most by the club since 2001.

“Honestly, I learned a lot from Pablo [Sandoval] in those situations, watching how he handled himself and got ready for games,” said Yastrzemski, who’s been a starting outfielder for much of this season, but rarely a pinch hitter. “So you know, that was just a mindset that I learned to take and be ready for any situation thrown at you.”

Yastrzemski is now the sixth Giants rookie to record 21 or more homers in a season, following Jim Ray Hart (31 in 1964), Dave Kingman (29 in 1972), Bobby Thompson (29 in 1947), Orlando Cepeda (25 in 1958) and Bill White (22 in 1956).

After the Rockies plated another run in the fifth, Dubon came through again in the bottom half, cashing in an Alex Dickerson leadoff double with a liner to right that kicked off Hilliard.

Yastrzemski’s future and that of Pillar are unsure. Yastrzemski, who spent seven years in the minors, is under team control, but now is very tradable. As for Pillar, San Francisco’s leader in most offensive categories, “Until I get tendered a contract, my future is kind of up in the air,” he said. It’s all but academic at this point, though, that Dubon will be next year’s Opening Day second baseman.

In the seventh, he socked a 1-0 offering for his third hit of the day and fourth homer in just 27 games — a 370-foot solo shot to left that put the Giants up by two. That gave the Giants a 4-2 lead, and gave Dubon five hits in his previous seven plate appearances. He’s now hitting .280, slugging .494 with an OPS of .817 and has played flawless defense. His extrapolated defensive runs saved is 28 over 1,200 innings per Baseball Reference, which would lead all of Major League Baseball.

“I can’t tell you exactly what’s going to happen [next year],” said Bochy, retiring at the end of this season. “But I think you look at what he’s done, he’s made a lot of noise there. I’m sure he’ll be in the mix on this team.”

Trevor Story led off the eighth with a double, stole third (his 22nd) and came home when Fernando Abad uncorked a wild pitch to Hilliard, but Yastrzemski keyed a four-run eighth, sending a sinking one-out liner to center to bring home Pillar, aboard with a leadoff triple. A two-run Aramis Garcia single and an RBI groundout by Alex Dickerson rounded out the scoring.

“I take pleasure watching guys come up and do well,” Bochy said. “You pull for them, you want them to do well and show what they’re capable of doing.”