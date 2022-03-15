Draymond’s back. It’s a Warriors family reunion

Warriors guard Klay Thompson, point guard Stephen Curry, and forward Draymond Green congratulate each other with a team victory over the Washington Wizards after the end of the game at Chase Center Monday. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

Everyone loves a family reunion. The Warriors included.

The Big Three were back Monday night, after a 1,005-night hiatus. Draymond Green returned to the court for the Warriors, joining his championship brothers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, in a reunion worthy of jubilation.

The result was a sublime 126-112 win over the hapless Washington Wizards, topped off by 47 points from Curry on his 34th birthday.

Despite the fireworks from the birthday boy, the storyline was all about the Warriors’ core three.

For anyone who’s watched this movie from the start, these three have embodied the Warriors’ championship era. The Miami Heat once bragged of their own “Big Three,” made up of Lebron James, Ray Allen and Chris Bosh. Their accomplishments don’t compare.

Golden State’s trio was homegrown, picked in the draft and they built a dynasty run that just might not be done.

In a postgame interview about his return, Draymond called his shot, saying, “Whether a two-seed or three-seed (in the playoffs), we’re going to win the championship..”

Typical fire from the Warriors’ spark plug. It was beautiful to hear. And beautiful to watch.

After checking in as a substitute early on, to thunderous applause at Oracle Arena, Green almost immediately put his imprint the game, using slick court passing, thunderous picks and even a three-point swish to mark his return. Rack him for six points, seven rebounds and six assists in 20 minutes. The stat sheet filler done filled it.

There’s something about Draymond that changes the run. He sees the court. Genius passing. Directing traffic. Running the defense with an unmatched IQ.

“I’ve been watching this for a long time. The game changed immediately when he got out there,” said head coach Steve Kerr, who is putting Green on a 20-minute nightly limit. “The chess board changes with Draymond out there. Everything looks and feels a little bit different. … Draymond changes everything for us.”

Curry concurry’d.

“He obviously knows how to make the right play. It was awesome tonight,” said Steph, who pointed out Draymond was +24 on the night

. “Ten years of that. Shouldn’t be that surprising. He’s amazing at reading plays. He’s been doing it for a very long time. .. It’s a clinic how you impact a game. “

This is what the Warriors need to make a legitimate run at the championship. Kerr will have an interesting puzzle to work with, using a roster stacked with talent.

Young talent like Moses Moody, Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II have worked their way into major minutes. The imminent return of injured center James Wiseman and wizened veteran Andre Iguodala will make it an interesting equation. Otto Porter Jr. is another Swiss Army knife at their disposal.

While all eyes were on the Hall of Fame trio of Green, Thompson and Curry, the more interesting trio for them Warriors down the stretch might be Thompson, Curry and Poole. Kerr has discovered his next “Death Lineup,” countering their weakness against height with a three-guard lineup that can simply outshoot the big boys.

Whether this works in the playoffs remains to be seen. But Kerr now has a full hand, and he’s a basketball master. Don’t bluff. Best to check and pray.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the night was Green’s bizarre post-game interview. You’d think he would embrace the media, feeding us the usual stream of magic. Instead, he went off on a strange stream of consciousness, giving a relatively inane rant on the nature of media and refusing to answer questions. It was classic Draymond theater. Apparently, he’s honked off at someone for their take on his rehab. It was ridiculous.\

“I’m not going to give much in this interview,” he said. “I’m just going to tell you that now.”

Love it.

Green recently took on his own role as a media player, working for TNT. And it sounded like he was angry with someone among us usual mainstream scum. But it’s anyone’s guess. Green gave a long-winded love letter to his trainer during rehab and then stalked off.

So good to have you back, Draymond. You always make the team better. And you make the press room pure madness.

God bless.

Editor’s note: The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic. explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com.