Draymond Green, Warriors agree on $100M extension

Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) reacts after scoring a layup and drawing the foul on Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) during the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on May 16, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

The Golden State Warriors and power forward Draymond Green have reached an agreement on a four-year, $100 million max extension, a league source has confirmed to The Examiner.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The extension locks Green up through the end of the 2023-24 season, keeping together the core that took Golden State to five NBA Finals in five years, winning three titles. It also avoids Green going on the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Green chose the security and certainty of the Warriors over the uncertainty that came with gambling on his value on the open market, and the possibility of a super max deal.

Green will remain with All-Star teammates Stephen Curry — signed through 2022 — and Klay Thompson, signed through the summer of 2024. D’Angelo Russell, acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets, is also signed to a max deal through 2024.

Green will earn $18.5 million on the final year of his current contract, and will then earn $22.5 million, $24 million, $25.8 million and $27.6 million over the life of the extension. Green took a discount on his last contract in 2015, signing a five-year, $82 million deal in order to allow the Warriors the flexibility to sign Kevin Durant in free agency the following summer.

Prior to Durant joining the Warriors, Green had been on one All-NBA team (2015-16) and was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year (2014-15, 2015-16). In Durant’s first season with the Warriors, Green won Defensive Player of the Year (2017), and was named to his second All-NBA team.

Green could have waited and been eligible for a five-year, $201 million max from the Warriors next summer or, had he won Defensive Player of the Year and qualified for the mega max, five years and $235 million.

Green, 29, averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this past season. While he is the emotional core of the team, his undersized frame and high-intensity style of play, combined with his age, would have worked against him on the open market.

With Durant’s departure and Thompson’s ACL injury, a newly-svelte Green — who lost nearly 20 pounds during the final months of the season and showed an uptick in play because of it — will likely see his usage increase in the team’s first season at Chase Center.