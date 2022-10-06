Draymond Green likely won't miss any games as a result of an altercation with Jordan Poole at Wednesday's practice, according to Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers.
Myers told reporters in a press conference on Thursday that the Warriors would handle Green's discipline "internally." Green apologized to the team on Thursday morning but did not practice.
"Look, it's the NBA, professional sports. These things happen," Myers told reporters on Thursday. "Nobody likes it. We don't condone it, but it happened."
Myers confirmed that Poole and Green had an altercation on Wednesday, following reports that the latter punched the former. He denied that the duo's contract statuses — both can become free agents next summer — played into the tension, adding that the preseason "vibe" was among the best since he joined the front office in 2011.
Poole and Green verbally sparred during a road game last season, and head coach Steve Kerr said at the time that the pair "hashed it out." The Warriors previously suspended Green for a game during the 2018-19 season after an on-court, verbal altercation with Kevin Durant.
"This group has been together a long time, which means you've been through a lot," Myers told reporters. "It helps to have the same people in the room. There are a lot of real relationships on this team that can withstand adversity."
Kerr told reporters that Green will not practice on Friday but likely will on Saturday ahead of the Warriors' next preseason game.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.