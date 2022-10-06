Draymond Green at Warriors Media Day

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Draymond Green likely won't miss any games as a result of an altercation with Jordan Poole at Wednesday's practice, according to Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers. 

Myers told reporters in a press conference on Thursday that the Warriors would handle Green's discipline "internally." Green apologized to the team on Thursday morning but did not practice. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 