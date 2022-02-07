Draymond Green: The mouth that soared

Warriors star driven to succeed and tell us all about it

Ever since he burst on the scene as a brash, young rookie, it was clear Draymond Green had something to say.

At times funny, cocky or profane, the Warriors star wowed the media from the jump, and has been the Bay Area’s best quote for a decade. So it was great to see him back behind the microphone the other day talking about anything and everything: his current injury, his journey back to the All-Star Game and his new job as an analyst for TNT’s “Inside the NBA” show.

Green moved from subject to subject seamlessly, passing out quotes and quips like so many assists. It brought back memories for this columnist, who recalls our first encounter fondly.

He was a second-round pick out of Michigan State, who seemed undersized for the skill set he possessed and the position he played. Every year, the Warriors would gather the rookies for a media meet and greet, with each player sitting at his own table. Harrison Barnes was the first pick in 2012, and he attracted a crowd. So did Festus Ezeli, chosen later in the first round.

Green, chosen with the 35th pick in the second round, was anything but a sure thing to make it in the NBA, much less become a star. So there weren’t too many people gathered around his spot. I wandered over to start a conversation and immediately sensed the confidence. He was a quick thinker. He looked you straight in the eye. And he didn’t mince words. He also had a fabulous smile and a big laugh that put you at ease.

This guy was going places, whether it was in the NBA or not.

Fast-forward a decade and we’re looking at a sure-fire Hall of Famer. NBA Champion. Defensive Player of the Year. Olympic Gold Medalist. NBA All-Star. It’s all part of Draymond’s glorious resume. And he’s still building onto that vitae, breaking new ground as the first active player to also be an analyst on the world’s most popular basketball show.

It’s a lot to juggle, but maybe not for Green.

For those who follow the Warriors, these past few weeks were tough times. Green has been out with a strained calf and back injury. The Warriors want their spark plug back. The writers want their quote machine back.

Luckily, the NBA provided the chance. Green was named to his fourth All-Star Game last week, prompting a press conference where he could hold court in a classic Draymond session. It felt like he missed us as much as we missed him.

In his usual rapid fire manner, Green covered a lot of ground:

On his troubling injury…

“This whole process, for me has been an extremely positive learning process, I’ve learned so much … about the body as a whole. I’m strengthening my core and my glutes. … I’m able to work on some things that you never really get the opportunity to focus on. I think I’ll come back stronger, I think I’ll come back faster, jump higher, due to the things that I’m able to work on.”

(Green said he’s not in any real pain and hopes to return in the next three to four weeks, back willing. That’s means he’ll miss playing in the All-Star Game.)

On being named to his fourth All-Star Game…

“It is a special thing. It’s a very special thing. Because two years ago, I had probably the worst season of my basketball career, including my first year ever playing in first grade. … I was so terrible, and I was so out of it and drained and exhausted. I made a goal to get back to playing good basketball last year (and) reestablish Draymond Green as a basketball player (and) as a brand.”

On the evolution of the home crowd at Chase Center…

I think I’ve said publicly before, you kind of expect (Chase Center to be like) Oracle. It was loud. Now we’re at Chase … it’s going to be loud. And that was just the expectation. And then you walk in here and … we sucked. So that’s probably one of the reasons it wasn’t loud. We sucked. I think now … you’re excited to know that when you’re returning to play at home, it actually feels like a home game. You can feed off that energy.”

On the looming NBA trade deadline…

“We are not a heavy trade deadline team. We have not been since I’ve been here. I can probably count on one hand the amount of moves that we’ve made.”

On the Warriors’ defensive play in his absence…

“The reality is, you establish the culture. You will still be held accountable to defend whether I am on the court or off the court. … That is how you know that you’re building a championship team. … It’s not, because Draymond is out, our defense goes to shit. No, ‘cause you’re not allowed to go to shit. Like, it’s just not how we operate.”

On getting Klay Thompson back into the Warriors’ flow…

“Nothing is natural. All of it takes some work. Since my last time playing a basketball game with Klay, the NBA is totally different. The way the game is played is totally different. So I don’t expect it to be as seamless as people may think.”

On rookie Jonathan Kuminga…

“I’ve seen Kuminga’s work ethic improve. Not that he wasn’t a hard worker. Because I haven’t been around him long enough to say whether he was a hard worker or not. But what I’ve seen is him learning how to work. And as he’s learning how to work, his game is getting better. His understanding is getting better. And I think that’s important.”

On his pioneering role as a TNT analyst, while also playing in the NBA…

“The reality is, when I’m done playing basketball, I’ll do some of that stuff. And why not work on it now? Why not get better now, if the opportunity is there? And the opportunity was there. I am extremely grateful. … I think that’s amazing. If I could open up a lane for guys to be able to do that, while they’re playing, why wouldn’t I go for it? And if I can do it, why can’t anybody else? I’m all about trying to set new paths and pave new ways when I can.”

Speak it, Draymond. We’re listening. You’ve crafted an amazing career, forged by talent, grit and guile. The question isn’t, “Why not me?” It’s more like, “Who else?”

