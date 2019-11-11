Draymond Green returns, doesn’t last as Warriors battered by Jazz

Golden State loses fourth in a row and seventh in last eight despite return of veteran Green

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) sets up the offense during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center on Nov. 1, 2019 in San Francisco. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

By Ben Ross

Special to S.F. Examiner

CHASE CENTER – Draymond Green returned to the Golden State Warriors starting lineup on Monday night after missing five games with a torn ligament in his left index finger.

He wouldn’t stay through the end.

In a 122-108 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, Green — the lone remaining healthy veteran on a team stocked with eight players age 23 or younger — was ejected early in the fourth quarter. He scored just four points in 22 minutes as Golden State fell to an NBA-worst 2-9, as the Warriors continued their march toward the NBA Draft Lottery.

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Mike Conely combined for 70 points to deal Golden State its fourth straight loss, and seventh in its last eight games.

Green left with 8:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, picking up two technical fouls in succession for arguing a blocking foul. He finished with four points, seven rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr picked up a technical of his own 27 seconds later arguing a kick ball violation.

D’Angelo Russell — tasked with shouldering the scoring load in the absences of Stephen Curry (broken hand) and Klay Thopson (ACL) did his best to keep the Warriors close, scoring a game-high 33 points and eight assists and shooting 13-for-25 from the field, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Jordan Poole and Marquese Chriss added 11 points apiece for Golden State, and Alec Burks also reached double figures with 10, but it wasn’t enough to contend with Utah.

Gobert paced the Jazz with 25 points on 11-of-12 shooting, along with 14 rebounds and two blocks. Mitchell added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Conley chipped in 22 points and seven assists. The trio led seven Jazz players in double figures.

The Warriors hung tough for the first quarter and a half, trailing 45-40 with 5:47 remaining in the half, but the Jazz would use a 24-12 run to open up a 17-point lead and enter halftime up by 15. The Warriors would never get back within single digits.

Utah shot 49% from the field, while Golden State shot 48%, but the Jazz made a very Golden State-esque 16 3-pointers on 35 attempts (46%), compared to the hobbled Warriors, who shot just 10-of-31 (32%) from beyond the arc.

The Jazz also got to the free throw line 32 times, making 26 (81%). Golden State was just 8-of-14 (57%).

The Warriors will try to snap their season-long four-game losing streak Wednesday night in Los Angeles when they take on the first-place Lakers.