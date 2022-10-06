Michael Jordan and Steve Kerr

Washington Wizards' Michael Jordan (23) shares a laugh with San Antonio Spurs' Steve Kerr (25) during the second half of the Wizards' 105-103 win, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2002, in Washington.

 AP Photo/Nick Wass

If there's one NBA head coach who can relate to Jordan Poole's experience getting punched by an intense and talkative No. 23, it's his own. 

Twenty-seven years before Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reportedly punched Poole in a preseason practice altercation, Michael Jordan did the same to Steve Kerr ahead of the pair's first season together with the Chicago Bulls. 

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 