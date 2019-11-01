Draymond Green could miss game against Charlotte with injury

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) sets up the offense during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center on Nov. 1, 2019 in San Francisco. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

CHASE CENTER — On the day that Stephen Curry underwent hand surgery, knocking him out for at least three months, the Golden State Warriors’ only other championship veteran, Draymond Green, went down with a hand injury of his own.

Sporting a bandage around his left index finger during his postgame press conference following a 127-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Green said he’d suffered a “ligament thing,” and did not know his status for Saturday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Green dealt with a nerve issue in his right elbow in the season opener against the Clippers, and got elbowed in the back on Wednesday, forcing him out for the final two minutes of the first half after his yelping got him a technical.

The 6-foot-6 forward, who will turn 30 in March, fought through a multitude of injuries over the last two seasons. With Curry now out and priorities changing, it’s unlikely the Warriors march Green out with a bad hand on back-to-back.

On Friday, Green turned in the type of game typically expected from him at his best, pulling down eight rebounds, dishing out seven assists and adding a steal in 35 minutes. Head coach Steve Kerr had said that he hoped Green would be able to help shore up a defense that came into the night worst in the NBA (and allowed Patty Mills to score 31, his first 30-point game since Feb. 8, 2014). Green was minus-16 on the night, second only to Alec Burks and Eric Paschall, both of whom finished minus-20.

To shield what’s expected to be the worst defense of the Kerr era, Golden State deployed a zone defense at different points of the game, and will likely continue going forward. If Green — whose greatest virtue is that he can defend all five positions and is tenacious on the ball — has to miss time, it may be the only answer to hide poor defenders like D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Poole.

“I’m sure we’ll play more zone as the year goes on,” Kerr said. “Something that we’ve worked on a little bit at camp in the early part of the season, and just a good way to mix up the defense, and maybe catch a team off-balance a little bit. We didn’t have great success with it tonight, but something that we will probably continue to use.”