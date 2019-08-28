Dons women’s soccer splits opening weekend, heads to SoCal

Samantha Jehnings scored a pair of goals over the weekend as San Francisco goes 1-1 in Hawaii

Samanthan Jehnings dribbles the ball against the Montana Grizzlies in the Montana Cup on Aug. 19, 2018.

The University of San Francisco women’s soccer team (1-1-0) completed an impressive weekend in Hawaii, and will now head to Southern California for a pair of games before returning home.

The weekend on the island included a close 2-0 loss against No. 5 USC before the Dons beat host Hawaii 3-2 in overtime, thanks to a golden goal by senior Miciah Madison, a preseason All-WCC selection.

The loss to the Trojans was marked by 10 saves from senior goalkeeper Olivia Camera, the fifth time in her career she’s tallied 10 or more saves in a game. The last time she was so prolific was against BYU on Nov. 2, 2017, when she finished with 12.

She added five more against the Wahine, giving her 193 for her career, one shy of tying Kelly Pohle (2006-09) for third on the program’s all-time list. Her effort in the second game was in support of a banner day for redshirt senior forward Samantha Jehnings, who scord two goals to give her 26 for her career, just two shy of tying Chelsea Hunt (2003-06) for third all-time.

Madison’s goal earned the Dons their first road overtime win since Sept. 9, 2016, when USF defeated Arizona State, 2-1. It was Madison’s 10th career score, and fifth game-winner.

The Dons will next take on San Diego State (1-1-0) at 7 p.m. on Thursday. They’ll head up the coast to face Illinois on the Loyola Marymount campus as part of the WCC/Big Ten Challenge at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Thursday’s game between the Dons and Aztecs is the sixth all-time between the two teams in a series dating back to 1990. San Diego State owns a 3-1-1 advantage. In their most recent match, the Aztecs won, 1-0, on Oct. 5, 2003 in San Diego. On the road, the Dons are 0-2 against San Diego State.

The Aztecs lost to No. 22 Texas Tech 6-1 on Aug. 22, before beating LIU 1-0 three days later. Kiera Utusch and Chloe Frisch lead the team with one goal apiece. In goal for San Diego State is Brooke Lisowski who has four saves on the year.

The Illini are 2-0, having beaten Loyola Chicago 3-1 on Thursday, and Dayton 3-2 last Sunday. Illinois was picked to finish eighth in the Big Ten preseason poll as voted on by the head coaches in the conference. Junior midfielder Hope Breslin leads the team with two goals, and is one of five players who has scored a goal for the Illini so far this season.

Video and live stats for both games can be found on USFDons.com.

Notes: Camera’s 15 saves currently ranks 11th in the nation … San Francisco is now fourth in the nation in shot accuracy, averaging 0.765 shots on goal (17 shots, 13 on goal) … All six shots taken by Madison have been on goal …Under head coach Jim Millinder, USF is now 22-46-6.