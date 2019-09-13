Dons women’s soccer bounces back for cross-country win

The University of San Francisco women’s soccer team took a 9-0 beating at the hands of No. 3 Stanford on Sunday. It was the most lopsided loss since a 9-0 beating at the hands of Santa Clara on Oct. 27, 2013.

“When you play a team like Stanford, it shows the standards that we are looking to get to,” head coach Jim Millinder said after the loss to the Cardinal.

On Friday, the Dons played to that standard, ending the week by traveling across the country and scoring a 3-0 win over Harvard.

Thanks to two goals from preseason All-WCC selection Miciah Madison and another from senior Samantha Jehnings, the Dons moved to 5-2 on the season, withstanding an eight-shot barrage from the Crimson in the second half.

Despite playing at noon, Pacific, San Francisco came out hot, firing off six shots in the opening period. Madison hit a top-right-corner shot from 25 yards out in the 11th minute for her fourth goal of the season, and in the 30th minute, Jehnings — off a crossing pass from Madison — headed in her fifth of the season.

Jehnings — who led the Dons with 11 goals last season — is now on pace for a career-best 14, while Madison — who netted four goals a year ago — scored her career-high-tying fifth in the 64th minute.

That shot by Madison — from 18 yards out — was the only shot San Francisco could muster after the break. Harvard, on the other hand, fired eight shots, six of them on goal. Dons keeper Olivia Camera made five saves, giving up a goal in the 66th minure by the Crimson’s Sophie Hirst, who hit from 20 yards out on the lower left corner.

Camera has now made 30 saves on the season, having played more minutes in goal — 597 — thanall but two keepers in the nation — Miranda Royds of Lehigh, and Catherine Klein of North Dakota.

San Francisco’s road trip continues on Sunday at 10 a.m. Pacific against Northeastern in Brookline, Mass., before the Dons return home for three straight games at Negoesco Stadium, and five in the Bay Area. They’ll host Montana next Friday at 7 p.m., slated to be a t-shirt giveaway game. Fullerton and Davis then come to town on Sept. 27 and 29 (7 p.m., 4 p.m., respectively), before San Francisco opens up league play at St. Mary’s on Oct. 5.

Other college action:

San Francisco State scored three second-half goals to come out on top in a 4-1 decision against Notre Dame de Namur on Friday evening. After falling behind 1-0 early, Katelyn Patterson scored her third goal of the season to tie things up in the 33rd minute. In the 60th minute, Pattersonscored again off a pass from Sydney Yuen to give the Gators the lead for good. Carly Ortega added another goal in the 63rd minute, and sophomore Kylie Schneider scored her second goal of the year in the 73rd minute.

Academy of Art senior forward Anissa Wilson scored her fifth goal of the season in a 3-1 loss on Thursday against the Gators. It was her third straight match with a goal, and put her two back from tying the single-season school goals record. She got that record on Friday.

Wilson scored two of the Urban Knights’ seven goals in a 7-0 win over Mills College in Oakland, and added an assist. Other scorers included Baylie Christensen, Reyna Valencia, Sydney Cooke, Brooklyn Morera 9who also had two assists) and Avica Robings.