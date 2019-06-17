Dons to headline first collegiate games at Chase Center

University of San Francisco basketball will hold both men’s and women’s games at Warriors’ new home

The University of San Francisco will play the first collegiate basketball games in the Chase Center, San Francisco’s new home for the Golden State Warriors.

The doubleheader — set for Nov. 9 — will pit the women’s team against national powerhouse Stanford, and the men against Princeton.

“This is the beginning of a long partnership with the Warriors as they return to The City, and the matchups will provide a great day of college basketball,” said new athletic director Joan McDermott.

Women’s head coach Molly Goodenbour, who built a solid foundation last season — even if the results did not bear out how much progress the team made — will face the Cardinal for the third straight season. The men’s game against the Tigers will be the third game between the two programs, and first since the Dons fell to Princeton, 62-42, on Dec. 28, 1987, at the Connecticut Mutual Classic in Hartford.

Ticketing information and tip-off times will be released in the coming weeks

“We are excited to lay the foundation of what will be a long and fruitful partnership,” first-year head coach Todd Golden said in a statement. “We hope to play many games in the venue as we move forward.”

Golden — who was promoted after his former boss Kyle Smith left for Washington State — has been hard at work looking to build on what was a promising season that had San Francisco in at-large big conversations down to the final two weeks of the season. He spent time at the Golden State Warriors’ facility during the playoffs to pick the brain of defensive guru Ron Adams.

He is currently looking for a center/forward type to round out his first recruiting class.