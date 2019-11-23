Dons remain undefeated, beating Sam Houston State

WAR MEMORIAL GYM — As Charles Minlend reeled in his gooseneck after hitting a back-breaking 3-pointer, he turned to his left.

“Attaboy, baby, let’s go,” Jordan Ratinho said, high-fiving Minlend after he’d put the San Francisco Dons up by 13 with a minute to go in a 90-81 win over Sam Houston State.

On a night where the Dons (6-0) let a 17-point halftime lead evaporate after going away from their defensive principles, San Francisco still posted 90 points for the third time this season because, at the end, they allowed their defense to fuel their offense. It’s what they’ll have to continue to do if they’re to make the postseason.

San Francisco was supposed to be a more defense-oriented team that would suffocate opposing teams. It made sense; first-year head coach Golden had been Kyle Smith’s defensive coordinator for four seasons between Columbia and San Francisco. Golden’s defense, though, that’s helped facilitate a much more free-flowing offense than last season, when Kyle Smith’s team was run primarily through senior point guard Frankie Ferrari.

Golden has spent time picking Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s brai, and in watching the Warriors, he’s picked up how Kerr’s motion offense flows from solid defensive principles. His focus this season has been using the defense to get the ball out quickly into transition.

The increase in transition offense has allowed San Francisco to play with the tempo of the game, speeding it up or slowing it down at will, allowing a dynamic driver like Charles Minlend to have open lanes and the freedom to create, rather than trying to force shots after last year’s main (and many times only) option — Ferrari — had been shut down.

At the center of that offense has been Jamaree Bouyea, who scored a team-high 15 on Saturday with five assists. The junior out of Seaside, Calif. is not just a shot creator, but a facilitator and a dynamic athlete who draws attention, whose speed forces opposing defenses to over-commit, leaving the wings and the low post open.

While Minlend only went 1-for-4 in the first half, Bouyea went 4-of-6 and Jimbo Lull went 4-of-4, scoring the game’s first seven points, and Dzmitry Ryuny went 2-of-5 from 3-point range.

As San Francisco held the Bearkats to just 32% shooting in the first half, the Dons pulled down 20 of 23 defensive rebound opportunities, scored six points on the break (and about six more in transition) and racked up eight assists on 16 field goals to take a 49-32 lead, holding Sam Houston State scoreless for the final 3:57 and finishing the half on a 10-0 run.

The defense which created those opportunities, though, got lax in the second half, allowing the Bearkats to hit 10 of 12 out of the intermission and seven of their first eight from 3-point range. A rash of Dons fouls also handed Sam Houston State a 5-for-6 start at the line.

“We got lazy and lacadaisacal on defense,” Bouyea said.

In its first five games, San Francisco scored 17.6% of their points on the fast break. the Dons were at 12.2% in the first half, but did not score a bucket on the break for the first 13:25 of the second.

With 5:30 let, Bouyea swiped a steal at mid-court and hammered home a two-handed jam, but the Bearkats’ Zach Nutall hit a 3-pointer from the corner to cut the lead to five. A careless San Francisco turnover led to another 3-pointer, this one in front of the Bearkats bench by Demarkus Lampley, cutting what was a 17-point lead down to two, causing his teammates to spring out of their seats and prompting a Dons time out.

Remu Raitanen stepped into a three from the left, but Nutall responded in kind.

Bouyea then calmly ducked under his defender on the other end and hoisted a 3-pointer to put San Francisco back up by five, 80-75. Ratinho then made a rim run and hit a lay-up in transition, while drawing the foul. He hit the and-one, giving the Dons an eight-point lead. He was then fouled going for a defensive rebound, and made another two from the line with 2:05 to go.

A minute later, Minlend hit his three from the top of the arc.

“It was a relief,” Ratinho said.

