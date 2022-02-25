Dons lose to the ‘Zags, but win their fans’ hearts

USF great Bill Cartwright looks on as the Dons basketball team takes on No. 1 ranked Gonzaga on the Hilltop. (Craig Lee/SF Examiner)

Bill Cartwright knows a thing or two about big nights on the Hilltop.

The USF legend led that last truly great Dons teams, over 40 years ago, when he dominated in the paint for a team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation for parts of the 1976-77 season. Big games and raucous crowds were the norm.

So it was no surprise to see the big fella at Thursday night’s big tilt at the War Memorial Gym, where a packed house came out to see the best Dons team since Cartwright graced the hardwood in a matchup with No. 1 ranked Gonzaga.

“When I was here, as you know, we were Gonzaga,” said Cartwright. “Back then, we just wanted to play well. We wanted to win. We had really good players. My sophomore year, we were undefeated, 29-0, at one point of the year. So, we understand this. It’s just a great time.”

Indeed, USF has a tremendous basketball legacy, winning two national championships with the great Bill Russell in 1955 and 1956. Cartwright’s Dons were clearly the second best squad in school history. And this year’s team is hoping to break into that conversation with a strong late-season run.

Enter Gonzaga, and a golden opportunity.

The crowd was hype. The players were ready. But the ‘Zags ultimately proved too much for USF, prevailing 89-73 in the Dons’ last home game of what’s been a resurgent season. Even with the loss to their conference rivals, USF still has a chance to make the NCAA tournament, on the strength of their record and opponents. And who knows? Maybe they’ll see Gonzaga again in the Big Dance?

The team from Spokane has emerged over the past decade as one of the top programs in the country, consistently at the top of the rankings and a perennial contender for the national title. They are the ultimate “mid-major” success story, leading fellow West Coast Conference programs like Moraga’s St. Mary’s into the big time. For the first time in a long time, USF is also in that conversation.

“(Head coach) Todd Golden and his staff have done a great job,” said Cartwright. “Our kids have stayed healthy all year. We’ve had the emergence of a couple of our players. It’s been a fun season.”

You could sure feel it in the crowd Thursday night. There’s nothing quite like a high-level college basketball game in a mid-sized gym. The various field houses of the WCC are simply fantastic venues, with the War Memorial and St. Mary’s McKeon Pavilion ranking as two of the best.

The student section stood for every second, egged on by the pep band. After a tough couple years of pandemic restrictions, it was just fantastic to see these kids get to live the true college experience.

“This was probably the most excitement on the Hilltop, probably since they brought the program back,” said Golden, referring to the program’s suspension in the early 1980s. “The atmosphere was vibrant. You could tell. I was walking around campus and people were buzzing about it.”

“We never used to get students at the games … we probably had 800 kids up there tonight,” said Golden.

To top things off, it was senior night. The Dons honored their truly talented backcourt mates, Khalil Shabazz and Jamaree Bouyea, along with Yauhen Massalski, a transfer player who originally hails from Belarus.

There was much love in the stands for one and all. And you could hear it after the game, too. The Dons may have fallen short on the court, but they stood tall for their supporters, waving to the crowd as they walked off the court to the locker room for the last time this season.

“I’ve been here all year,” said Cartwright, who works as an ambassador at the school. “These guys are great guys. They work hard. They’ve earned everything they have. We’re excited for the future.”

They should be. That might future might come as soon as March.

“If you judge teams by their body of work, we’re comfortably in,” said Golden. “We have 22 wins. All our metrics are good. I feel very good about our prospects right now.”

