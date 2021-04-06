Dodgers hammer A’s 10-3, send Oakland to MLB-worst 0-5 record

Oakland Athletics center fielder Mark Canha (20) singles in the 1st inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Oakland Coliseum on April , 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

OAKLAND, Calif. — It would be hard to imagine a worse start to the season for the Oakland Athletics.

Through five games, the A’s are 0-5 and have been outscored 45-12. The most recent destruction came Monday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers cruised to a 10-3 win at the Coliseum in the first game of a three-game series.

“We haven’t done anything well,” said Oakland manager Bob Melvin. “It seems like everything that could go wrong has at this point.”

A’s starter Frankie Montas got hammered by the defending World Series champions, allowing seven earned runs in just 2 2/3 innings. Corey Seager laced a three-run double in the second inning to break the game open. Will Smith and Justin Turner tacked on solo home runs, Zach McKinstry went 3-for-4 with three RBI, and former Athletic Max Muncy also finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Meanwhile, Dodgers starter Dustin May put on a clinic, tossing six shutout innings with eight strikeouts. The talented right-hander surrendered just two hits and two walks.

Mark Canha finally got the A’s on the board in the eighth inning with a solo home run to left, his first of the season. Matt Chapman added an RBI single later in the inning and Ka’ai Tom followed with his first career hit to bring home a third run, but it was far too little too late.

“It’s frustrating, obviously,” Melvin acknowledged. “It just kind of plays off what we’ve done the last four games. We got behind early in the game and didn’t have an answer. We put together one decent inning offensively and it wasn’t enough.”

Added Montas: “Of course we’re a little down. We lost five games in a row so we’re a little down, but we know we’re a good team. It’s just a little funk. As soon as we get out of this, we’ll be rolling.”

The A’s now own the worst record in all of Major League Baseball and the worst run differential, by far. They’re also just the third team in MLB history to allow at least eight runs in each of their first five games.

Sure, it’s still quite early in the season — there are still 157 games to play — but this Oakland team entered the year with aspirations of winning its second straight division title. So far, they haven’t shown any signs of life.

Adding injury to insult — literally — the A’s placed valuable utility player Chad Pinder on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee before Monday’s game. Pinder suffered the injury during Sunday’s loss to the Astros when he collided with the right field wall and landed hard on the ground after making a terrific catch.

Oakland also played without starting center fielder Ramón Laureano, who missed his third straight game with a wrist ailment. Laureano is considered day-to-day and could return as soon as Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the schedule doesn’t get any easier for the A’s, who play two more games against the Dodgers and have to face future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw, followed by fellow All-Star Trevor Bauer. If Oakland doesn’t find a spark, and soon, 0-7 is a distinct possibility.

