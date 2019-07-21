Derek Holland DFA’d, Giants call up Zach Green, Conner Menez

ORACLE PARKS — The San Francisco Giants have made a flurry of roster moves just ahead of the trade deadline, in order to clear roster space and get some of their top-performing prospects to the Major Leagues.

As expected, the Giants selected the contracts of left-handed reliever Conner Menez — who will start in Sunday’s finale against the New York Mets — and infielder Zach Green from Triple-A Sacramento — who will start at third base — while designating left-handed pitcher Derek Holland and infielder Ryder Jones for assignment. Ty Blach was also optioned to Triple-A.

As San Francisco moves closer to the July 31 trade deadline, the likelihood that Madison Bumgarner and a clutch of relievers are moved for prospects has seemed to wax and wane with the team’s fortunes, but acquiring future assets makes the most sense for president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi as he begins a multi-year rebuild.

“When you’re looking at making a trade, trading away from a position of strength to maybe fill an area that maybe helps you in the present or short-term future, a lot of that equation is whether you have the depth within your organization to back fill,” Zaidi said before the All-Star break. “Looking at our Triple-A team, there’s a lot of guys playing well.”

Both Green and Menez would seem to fit that bill, and now, with two clear 40-man roster spots, they will both make their big league debuts.

Menez — who was on the taxi squad on Saturday — is the Giants’ 21st-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, and is arguably the most big-league-ready arm in the system that hasn’t actually seen the big leagues yet. The Hollister, Calif. native moved from Double-A to Triple-A this season, struck out 10.6 men per nine innings at the lower level, and then 13.6 against the notoriously-difficult Pacific Coast League while with Sacramento.

Green, 25, has 23 homers for the River Cats this season with an OPS of 1.099. The Sacramento native is slashing .302/.402/.698 with 23 home runs in 64 games this season.

He was taken in the third round of the 2012 draft by Philadelphia, and hit 20 homers a year ago in the minors, but due to a string of injuries — and the fact that he was blocked in the Phillies’ system as a corner infielder — never got his shot in the majors.

Bringing Green up allows the Giants to make sure that Pablo Sandoval doesn’t wear down during Evan Longoria’s absence. Suffering a left foot strain due to plantar fasciitis, Longoria has missed seven games, and his timeline for return is uncertain. Sandoval — who had been thriving as a part-time player — has hit .219 in the seven games since Longoria went down, and that’s even with a 4-for-4 day against New York on Saturday.

The Giants now have seven days to waive or trade Holland and Jones. Holland, signed this offseason to a one-year deal, was reluctant to move to the bullpen after going 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA in his first seven starts, but once he settled in, he had flourished in a versatile role, pitching anywhere from one to three innings in any given outing.

He had not allowed an earned run in five appearances since July 2 with a 0.69 ERA in his last 10 outings before getting lit up by the Mets, allowing four runs on four hits in one inning of work in an 11-4 loss. With the move of Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen, Holland was likely seen as redundant.

Whoever picks him up would have to pick up st least some of the $2.8 million left on his $7 million deal, but Zaidi expects big league interest. Holland didn’t quite fit with the inning-by-inning bullpen management approach the Giants have employed, but could find a home as a left-handed specialist on a team that goes batter-by-batter. Holland has a .471 opposing OPS against left-handers, while right handers have a 1.022 OPS against him on the season.

Jones came up in 2018, going 3-for-8 before dislocating his left patella, a similar injury to one he suffered in 2015. In 53 games in 2017, had hit .173 (26-for-150) with five home runs in 150 at-bats. He had not played a major league game in 2019, but was on the 40-man roster, and was working his way back from the injury, going 3-for-10 in three games with Double-A Richmond. It’s likely that teams won’t want to spend a 40-man spot on Jones, so the Giants may be able to get him past waivers.