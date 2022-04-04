Deep, determined and dangerous: Why the Warriors pose a major threat in the playoffs

After a tough stretch of games where he was not shooting well, including the contest pictured here against the Suns, Warriors guard Klay Thompson is showing signs of getting his groove back. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By John Krolik

Special to The Examiner

With the playoffs looming straight ahead of us, the Warriors showed over the course of a weekend just how dangerous they can be. It’s not just that they won back-to-back games over the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings. They showed resilience. They showed depth. Perhaps most importantly, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green put in absolutely monster performances.

Thompson had ended March with an absolute nightmare of a performance against the Phoenix Suns. He shot 5-21 from the field and 1-10 from beyond the arc. He missed wide-open shots. He became visibly frustrated with himself. In what ended up being a four-point loss, Thompson’s woeful shooting night stung that much more.

Fortunately, Thompson showed he has a very short memory. He went for 36 points against the Jazz. He shot 14-28 from the field and 8-17 from beyond the arc. He was comfortable working without the basketball. He swished threes from seemingly impossible angles. When the defense overplayed the three, he curled to the free-throw line area and drained pull-ups with ease. He was absolutely white-hot. Directly after a game where Thompson’s shooting woes gravely hurt the Warriors’ chances in a close loss, his hot shooting was the biggest reason the Warriors were able to surge back from a 20-point deficit against the Jazz.

There are still causes for concern. Klay remains relatively ground-bound. Only one of his 28 shots on Saturday came at the rim, and he failed to get to the free-throw line a single time. It’s no secret why Klay is having trouble exploding to the rim after two major surgeries. His pull-up game is a decent backup option. Still, it would help the Warriors if Klay could find ways to get himself to the rim and the line (where he shoots a tidy 91.1%) more often.

Green, for his part, had his best game since returning from injury. He finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. As is always the case, the stats never really tell his story. What’s far more impressive than the numbers he put up (including his first double-digit scoring performance in 2022) is the way he went about doing it. As always, he pulled the strings of the Warriors’ offense in the half-court. He grabbed the ball at the top of the three-point line or in the high post, waited for a teammate to get open, and delivered the ball on time and on target.

What was really promising is that Green started to move in the half-court in a way he hasn’t done much this season, especially since his return. He faked his usual passes and used his dribble to create a better angle for the delivery. He played the give-and-go game. As mentioned above, he wasn’t afraid to call his own number and take the shot himself. All of his baskets came in half-court situations, where Green has been extremely reluctant to shoot all season long. Green was able to use his savant-like basketball IQ in conjunction with more energy and movement. The increase of pressure that combination put on the defense was exponential.

On Sunday, the Warriors showed their depth when they beat the Kings 109-90 the day after beating the Jazz. Thompson understandably had the night off. The Warriors were able to maintain a large lead throughout the game. That meant the Warriors were able to give minutes to players who haven’t been in the rotation much as of late. They didn’t disappoint, and showed how the Warriors have been able to persevere through so many injuries this season.

Against Phoenix and Utah, Jonathan Kuminga played a grand total of nine minutes and didn’t attempt a shot. That would throw most 19-year-olds off their rhythm. Kuminga is not most 19-year-olds. He scored 17 points in 31 minutes against the Kings. He went 2-3 from beyond the arc, which was a good sign after he struggled from distance in March. He even threw in five rebounds and four assists for good measure. Even if Kuminga doesn’t make the playoff rotation when the time comes around, he’s a valuable asset.

In a further testament to team depth, Jordan Poole went for 22 points yet again. Poole scored 12 points on March 1st. Since that day, Poole has yet to score less than 20 points in a game, and has scored 30 or more points five times. For the month of March, he averaged 25.4 points per game on 49.5%/44.4%/89.9% shooting. When Stephen Curry returns, Steve Kerr will have an absolutely ludicrous amount of firepower at his disposal.

Andrew Wiggins, who has struggled since starting the All-Star game, pitched in 25 points, which happens to be his highest total since the All-Star game. Nemanja Bjelica showed off his all-around game with 19 points on 7-11 shooting from the floor and 3-6 shooting from the three-point range to go along with 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Warriors’ stars are rounding back into form. They’re deep. They’re determined. And come the playoffs, that will make them dangerous.

John Krolik is a freelance contributor to The Examiner.