Oakland A’s teammates congratulate Jurickson Profar (23) after scoring on a double from teammate Mark Canha (20) in the 2nd inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Daniel Mengden delivers a gem as A’s extend streak

A’s extend winning streak against Detroit with a 4-1 win to capture road series

Even with the top three spots in the lineup going 0-for-12 and a potential candidate to start the All-Star Game on the mound for Detroit, the Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak over the Tigers to 15 games, securing just their second road series win of the year in the process with a 4-1 victory.

Daniel Mengden allowed just one run over seven innings to continue a stretch of phenomenal starting pitching for the A’s, while Chad Pinder and Nick Hundley each took Matthew Boyd deep to mark the team’s first road series win since April 8-11 in Baltimore and extend their winning streak at Comerica Park to 10. Oakland (22-25) has not lost in Detroit since April 28, 2016, and the Tigers haven’t beaten the Athletics at all since May 5, 2017.

Hundley got the scoring started in the third inning with his first A’s homer, a two-run shot that barely cleared the fence in right. Jurickson Profar doubled in a run in the fifth for one of his three hits, and Pinder homered to the deepest reaches of left-center for the second day in a row, hammering a hanging breaking ball 435 feet in the top of the seventh. That production from the bottom of the order kept Oakland’s offense clicking, despite the fact that the A’s struck out 11 times without a walk, and saw no player reach base multiple times aside from Profar. Adding on to that, Khris Davis was scratched with his nagging hip soreness, and Matt Chapman went hitless, extending his slump that’s seen him get just six hits in his last 47 at-bats.

Mengden, meanwhile, cruised through his seven frames, allowing Detroit (18-26) only a single run in the bottom of the fourth as Ronny Rodriguez doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch. Rodriguez’s double was one of the three hits Mengden allowed, and he walked just two, both in the first inning, while striking out five. Rodriguez came up with two outs and two on in the first after back-to-back walks to Nicholas Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera, but he flew out to right to end the inning.

With Mengden’s performance, the A’s have now gotten at least six innings of work and five strikeouts from each of their starters in the last four games. Over that span, Oakland’s starting pitchers have an ERA of 2.12. Only once in that span has an A’s starter given up more than three earned runs (Brett Anderson, 4 ER in 6 IP).

The Tigers would end up with five hits as Lou Trivino and Blake Treinen each allowed the leadoff man to reach in the eighth and ninth innings, but made sure there was no further trouble. Trivino got Josh Harrison to ground out, caught a break when Dawel Lugo to hit a liner right into Matt Olson’s glove and induced a weak flyout from Castellanos to end the frame. Cabrera scorched a single to center off Treinen, but Rodriguez chased a pitch out of the zone and Christin Stewart hit a grounder to Olson, who started a game-ending 3-6-3 double play.

Previous story
Warriors, playing with depth and joy, look to go up 3-0
Next story
SF Preps: SI, SHC postponed; Patrick O’Brien sets pole vault PR

Just Posted

‘It was like somebody pulled the plug on the drain’

Mysterious ‘tidal event’ damaged docks and threatened to sink boats

The raid on a journalist’s home is San Francisco’s disgrace — and it has only gotten worse

San Francisco’s crackdown on a journalist in an effort to uncover his… Continue reading

DA drops case against cable car operator accused of stealing fares

Second cable car operator has yet to go to trial on embezzling charges

SF parking control officer among murder defendants in 2017 North Beach shooting

Anthony Molina, 31, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Oswaldo Fuentes

Good Day May 19-21, 2019

Bay to Breakers, Sarah Silverman, SF Symphony Youth Orchestra, Michael Rapaport, Matsuri Festival, Dave Chappelle, Anne Lamott, Holly Herndon, The Lemonheads, Fiddler on the Roof

Most Read