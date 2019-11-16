D’Angelo Russell out two weeks with sprained thumb

Warriors lose yet another star to injury as D’Angelo Russell sprains right thumb against Celtics

Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell (0) heads down the court against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at Chase Center on November 15, 2019 in San Francisco. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Add D’Angelo Russell to the growing list of Golden State Warriors casualties.

The 23-year-old guard, acquired in a sign-and-trade for Kevin Durant this offseason, will miss at least two weeks with a sprained right thumb, suffered in Friday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

Russell left the game in the third quarter, and underwent an MRI on Saturday morning, which confirmed the sprain. He joins Stephen Curry (left hand fracture, out three months), Klay Thompson (left ACL rehabilitation, will be re-evaluated February), Kevon Looney (hamstring neuropathy, indefinite), Damion Lee (right hand non-displaced fracture, re-evaluated two weeks from Nov. 12), Jacob Evans III (left adductor strain) and Alen Smailagić (right ankle sprain), all of whom remained out with injuries.

Looney, Evans, and Smailagić will be re-evaluated by team doctors on Wednesday, meaning they could return as soon as that night’s game against Dallas. Having any one of them back would be a major boon to a team that’s been beset by injuries this season, with now only nine healthy players available.

Brought in to at least serve as somewhat of a replacement for Durant’s scoring, Russell — named to his first All-Star Game last season — has averaged 24.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range.

Russell will be re-evaluated in two weeks and will not travel with the team on its upcoming four-game road trip to New Orleans, Memphis, Dallas and Utah.

Without him, the Warriors have little veteran presence aside from Draymond Green. Alec Burks is in his ninth season, but has primarily been a backup. Glenn Robinson III, Golden State’s starting three-guard, has been in the league for five seasons, also primarily as a rotation player. No other healthy player on the roster has played for more than four seasons, and the ony one who’s played more than three is center Willie Cauley-Stein.