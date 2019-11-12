Damion Lee out two weeks with broken hand

Golden State Warriors suffer another injury, as third-year wing goes down with a broken hand

Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee suffered a non-displaced fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his right hand during Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz, an MRI revealed on Tuesday morning morning. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Lee — who married Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel Curry in October of 2018 — played in 32 games for Golden State last season, averaging 4.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 11.7 minutes as a fringe rotation player. He signed a two-way deal with the Warriors this offseason, given Golden State’s hard cap situation because of the sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn.

With his brother-in-law on the shelf with a broken second metacarpal, Klay Thompson still recovering from ACL reconstruction, Kevon Looney suffering from hamstring neuropathy, Jacob Evans suffering from an adductor strain and injuries to Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell, the third-year guard had emerged as an important rotation piece this season, averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.9 minutes per game.

He’d become so important to the rebuilding and shorthanded Warriors that the club had changed around practice schedules in order to maximize the 45 days that he and fellow two-way player Ky Bowman are allowed to spend with the team under the collective bargaining agreement.

While Green and Russell have returned, Lee’s injury still deprives Golden State of a lengthy wing defender and an occasional 3-point threat (he shot 34.3% on an average of 3.2 3-pointers per game) who can ease some of the scoring burden on the likes of Russell and rookies Eric Paschall and Jordan Poole.

