Curry scores 40 in sign of things to come for Warriors

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) goes for a lay-up during the first quarter of an exhibition game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on October 10, 2019 in San Francisco. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

CHASE CENTER — Stephen Curry backpedaled back up the court, blowing on his fingers.

He’d just hit his third 3-point attempt of the night, and was well on his way to scoring a game-high 40 in a 143-123 exhibition win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Even in a preseason game where D’Angelo Russell looked closer to game shape and rookie Jordan Poole looked not just competent, but effective, Curry still had to take 19 shots in Golden State’s first win at the Chase Center. It was a game indicative of how Golden State will have to play for the next three months until Klay Thompson returns from ACL reconstruction.

The good news for the Warriors is that Curry — who played 25 minutes — looked to be as close as possible to ready for regular-season play, going 14-of-19 from the field, 6-of-9 from 3-point range, 6-of-6 from the line and adding six rebounds, six assists and two steals. He’ll likely get a bit more run next week with two games against the Lakers in Los Angeles, but likely not much more.

Russell, though, needs the extra minutes. He said this week that it takes him until about the fourth or fifth regular-season game before he’s truly back in basketball shape. A knee injury suffered before his first season with the Brooklyn Nets forced him to re-evaluate his offseason playing habits, and since then, he hasn’t played much — if at all — during the summer, necessitating a longer ramp-up.

In his second exhibition game this year, Russell looked much closer to regular-season shape as he played over 25 minutes against the Timberwolves, shimmy-shaking to get by a defender and hit a floater with 9:15 to go in the first half. His legs, though, seemed to eventually give way, as he picked up a steal, but stumbled over mid-court and bounced a pass to Poole out of bounds minutes later.

Russell and Curry were staggered, with Russell starting and playing much of the second quarter while Curry sat. That appears to be what Golden State will continue to do throughout the season, to keep at least one prominent scoring threat on the court until Thompson can return after the February 16 All-Star game.

Russell finished 7-of-14 from the field for 16 points, hitting 2-of-8 from three. It was a sight better than his 2-for-9 line in the preseason opener.

Poole showed the ability to score at all levels, finishing with 19 points on 6-for-12 in 21 minutes, adding three rebounds, drilling a pair of threes and hitting a driving floater off the glass within the span of two minutes late in the fourth quarter. When he was on the floor with Curry and Russell, the offense hummed. Defense, not so much, but it was at the very least exciting.

With all three on the court, Curry hit another three to put Golden State up 98-86, shrugging his shoulders as he ran up the Timberwolves bench with just over six minutes to go in the third. It was the biggest lead of the night for either team, up to that point.

Notes:

Marquese Chriss continued to impress, going 3-of-6 from the floor for eight points, pulling down 11 rebounds and dishing out four assists in 26 minutes. He said this week that he’d be open to a two-way deal with Golden State, but only as a last resort. It looks like he’s playing his way into a guaranteed contract, but likely with another team, as the Warriors can’t sign a 15th player without waiving someone.

The Warriors seem set on having Alfonzo McKinnie or Glen Robinson III start at the three, while bringing Alec Burks (who is still injured) off the bench. That means that McKinnie (whose contract isn’t guaranteed until December) won’t be waived, and since Robinson — who can’t be traded until December — isn’t going anywhere, Chriss will either have to accept a two-way deal, if that’s his best bet, or he’s headed elsewhere.

*****

Curry’s 40-point game was the first 40-point game by an NBA player in the preseason since Curry scored 40 points on Oct. 8, 2017 at Minnesota.