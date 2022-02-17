Curry heads to Cleveland for the All-Star Game, where the fans still hate him

Stephen Curry, shown here playing against the Cavaliers earlier this season, has a long and tumultous history with the fans in Cleveland. He’ll be there Sunday, playing in the NBA All Star Game. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner).

By Mark Kreidler

Special to The Examiner

Something weird is about to happen in Cleveland. Steph Curry is going to play basketball. And when he takes the court — right on the floor where he and his teammates have ripped the hearts out of Cavs fans repeatedly and made sports enemies for life — he’s going to be cheered as though he were a conquering hero.

If that sounds wrong, don’t worry — it mostly is. We may safely call it a clerical error. After all, this is the NBA All-Star Game, and if there’s one thing they can’t stand too many of at the All-Star Game, it’s actual fans.

So even though the blessed event occurs Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cavs diehards will essentially sit this one out. They were priced out of ASG seating at roughly the instant the game was awarded to the city, which, by the way, was back in November of 2018, a few months after LeBron James had left the franchise for a second time. Call it a consolation prize.

Still, this all provides a wonderful opportunity to review Cleveland’s sports-hate for Curry, which has a long and mostly harmless history. And all of that sports-hate quite likely spins out of a single, ongoing issue: Steph Curry loves Cleveland.

I mean, he should, shouldn’t he? He was born in nearby Akron, home of LBJ, and later used Cleveland as a handy springboard toward his greatest professional dreams. I’d feel fondly about a place, too, if all three of my NBA rings owed in some measure to the minutes logged there, at what was then known as Quicken Loans Arena. (Same company, new name.)

Put yourself in the shoes of a Cavs fan. LeBron is once yours, then leaves for Miami and wins the titles that you had hoped to see him deliver in Cleveland. Later, LeBron returns, and the stage finally appears set for greatness — but in four straight tries at the ultimate prize, the Cavs come up short three times. What gives?

Curry gives, of course. Well, Curry and Klay Thompson. Wait: Curry and Klay and Draymond Green, and I suppose Andre Iguodala.

Oh: Kevin Durant. That’s a couple of rings and at least one burner account right there.

But it seems that no one got under the Cavs’ collective skin like Curry. To some fans, he was the guy getting attention that by rights should’ve gone straight to LeBron, although you’d have a hard time proving that James has ever been shorted on accolades. Curry was also the player shimmying on the court after draining three-pointers, chewing on that gnarly mouthpiece and generally running circles around Cleveland. It got despicable — to a Cavs fan.

So they booed Curry and booed him and booed him. The Warriors beat the Cavs for the title in 2015, and they booed. In the 2016 Finals, it started to feel more personal. LeBron swatted a Curry shot and trash-talked him, and Curry uncharacteristically lost his cool later in that same game (Game 6) and chucked his mouthguard so off-line that it hit a fan.

The fan turned out to be the son of one of the Cavs’ minority owners. So it goes.

After that, Durant came aboard in the Bay. He was the Finals MVP in both 2017 and ‘18, and he’s practically a perfect villain. But the Cleveland fans still wanted blood from Curry. It’s remarkable: Even with Durant aboard, the absolute personification of the winning Warriors was Stephen Curry.

Still is. In November, Curry returned to Cleveland and did another Curry thing. The Cavs, wildly undermanned and dragging themselves through the second night of a back-to-back, were just straight outplaying Golden State. They carried a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter. And then…they lost by 15.

Steph Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in that fourth quarter. He just gutted Cleveland. He outscored them 20-8 in the quarter by himself. “Thirty got hot,” the Cavs’ Darius Garland said afterward. “Nothing else you can really say.”

There were reports of Curry hearing MVP chants from the stands at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that night. That certainly could be, considering that the Warriors have sprouted fans all over the country in the past six or seven years. Without a doubt, though, he also got booed. It’s the most delicious sort of sports-hate, directed toward the guy who just keeps taking the home team apart.

If those fans could somehow cadge a seat to the All-Star Game on Sunday, they’d find whole new reasons to be unhappy in person. Curry will be taking the court in pink Sesame Street-themed shoes, part of his Under Armour Curry Flow 9 series that is inspired by the children’s show. This one has to do with Abby Cadabby. (Ask your kid.)

So he’ll strap on those pink Abbys, then run around the court knocking down threes. Since it’s the All-Star Game, he can do that for as long as he likes; it’s just target practice. There might well be some shimmying. There will almost certainly be some laughing. It’ll just drive folks crazy: Curry, yet again.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com