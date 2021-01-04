Curry dominates with career-high performance as he leads Warriors to 137-122 victory over Portland

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Currey (30) gets trailed by Portland Blazers forward Robert Convington (23) in the 1st quarter at Chase Center on January 3, 2021 in San Francisco, California.(Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

Aaron Fentress

oregonlive.com

The Portland Trail Blazers were unable to complete a sweep of the Golden State Warriors Sunday night and Stephen Curry was to blame.

From start to finish, he played like the two-time MVP that he is while scoring a career-high 62 points as he led his team to 137-122 victory. Clearly, Golden State entered the game with an attitude after getting rocked Friday night and the Blazers had no answer.

“They played a lot better, and Steph Curry played an outstanding game,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “That’s an understatement.”

Damian Lillard said his team knew defeating the Warriors twice in back-to-back games on their home court would be a challenge. As he put it, the Warriors weren’t going to not play with pride in the second meeting after falling 123-98 on Friday.

“We expected it,” Lillard said. “I thought we played hard. We competed and they did some things better than us tonight and obviously Steph had a huge night. He’s a great player. He had it going. And their team fed off that.”

The rest of Golden State’s roster played much better as well, with Andrew Wiggins scoring 21 and Kelly Oubre contributing 17. But Curry, who had 26 on Friday, simply raised his game to a different level and Portland had no answer.

“He did a little bit of everything,” Stotts said. “I mean, he penetrated the lane, he was 10-for-15 from two’s, got to the free throw line, obviously he shot some threes. He had 31 at half and he only made three 3\u2032s. So, he scored a variety of ways. When we tried to get the ball out of his hands, he’s able to get it back in his hands. It was a great performance by a great player.”

Portland trailed 119-111 with 2:50 remaining when Wiggins made a three-point basket from the left corner to push the Warriors’ lead 122-111.

The Warriors led 127-114 with 1:28 remaining when Oubre and CJ McCollum traded two-point field goals. Then, Curry launched a deep three that made the score 132-116 with about minute remaining. Seconds later, he hit another three to make it 135-116.

Curry shook off a mediocre performance Friday and established himself right away in this one. For the night, he shot 18 of 31 from the field and 8 of 16 from three-point range.

“Well, it was just a brilliant performance,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “We’ve seen Steph do so many things here over the years and so many amazing nights at Oracle and now here at Chase Center. It’s just a privilege to coach him. It really is. Not just because of his talent, but because of the way he carries himself and the way he leads. We are incredibly blessed as an organization to have Steph leading the way. What a performance tonight.”

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Currey (30) attempts a layup but gets fouled by Portland Blazers guard Carmelo Anthony (00) in the 1st quarter at Chase Center on January 3, 2021 in San Francisco, California.(Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).