Cueto on schedule to return this season

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) pitches against the Oakland Athletics at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, in March 2017. (Stan Olszewski/Special to S.F. Examiner)

LOS ANGELES — The end of the San Francisco Giants’ season may not be as traumatic as many are expecting, despite a rebuilding year likely coming to an underwhelming end and the retirement of manager Bruce Bochy.

Bochy said on Thursday that Johnny Cueto — undergoing Tommy John rehab in Arizona — will likely be activated in time for a September return.

“I think he will; I think we’ll have him in September if all goes well,” Bochy said. “He’s on schedule, so that’s making enough strides … This isn’t us pushing him. It’s the schedule that was set out.”

Cueto, who underwent ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction last August, could begin his formal rehab assignent this coming August. He is currently on a throwing program, and will throw a bullpen session for the club when the Giants visit Phoenix to play the Diamondbacks this weekend, similar to what he did in May.

Like his session in May, this one will be limited to 40 pitches, with a rest in between to simulate an inning break.

“He’s been ramped up a little bit, but still 40 pitches,” Bochy said. “I don’t know what the plan this next bullpen is, but he’ll sit down, throw again, but he’s doing quite well.”