Looking for a local rooting interest in March Madness? The only two Bay Area schools in the Men's and Women's NCAA Basketball Tournaments each tip off their postseason runs on Friday.
Here's a look at how far the odds say both teams should go.
St Mary’s
First up is the Bay Area's, and all of Northern California's, lone representative in the men’s bracket, St Mary’s, which begins the tournament facing Virginia Commonwealth at 11 a.m. in Albany, N.Y.
The Gaels have emerged as the Bay Area’s best and most consistent men's college basketball team in recent years. They are one of just four Division I men's basketball programs in the nation — out of 367 schools — to qualify for either the NCAA Tournament or NIT each of the past 15 seasons, joining blue bloods Michigan State, Kansas and Gonzaga.
Despite regularly making it into the field of 68 teams, St. Mary’s has seldom had as mad of a March as they’ve hoped for. The Gaels have only advanced as far as the Sweet 16 twice in school history, in 1959 and 2010. Could this finally be the year the school makes another deep run?
They may have one of their best chances to.
The school is a program-record five seed in the tournament and was ranked as high as 15th in the AP poll this year. According to FiveThirtyEight’s predictive model, the Gaels have a 59% chance of topping VCU on Friday and an 18% of reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time in 13 seasons.
Anything farther than that, and the team will be busting a lot of brackets. The site pegs them with just a 4% chance of going to the Final Four and less than 1% chance of winning it all.
Stanford
As always, Stanford is the Bay Area team with the best chance of having a memorable March and hoisting the championship trophy.
The Cardinal women's basketball team — one of the most dominant and successful programs, in any sport, men’s or women’s, in the country — is the only Bay Area team to qualify in the women’s bracket. They open up their tournament by hosting Sacred Heart at Maples Pavilion at 4:30 p.m.
The school, a No. 1 seed for the fourth straight season, is playing in its 35th consecutive NCAA Tournament and has advanced at least into the Sweet 16 for 14 straight tournaments. The Cardinal are just two years removed from capturing their third national championship in program history. Can they make it two titles in three seasons?
The good news is, according to FiveThirtyEight’s metrics, Stanford has the third-best odds of any school to win the championship this season. The bad news? It’s only a 7% chance.
That’s because South Carolina, the tournament’s top overall seed, is the overwhelming favorite to win it all, with a 65% chance to be the last team standing. For perspective, in the men’s bracket, Alabama is the favorite, but has only an 18% chance of bringing home the hardware.
The next closest team to South Carolina’s odds is Indiana at 8%, followed by Stanford.
Apparently the Cardinal took notice, too.
“A graphic came up that says we have a 7% chance to win the natty,” star forward Hayley Jones told reporters earlier this week. “I was sitting there at the dinner table with my parents and said, ‘Oh, that’s tough.’"
Even with those steep title odds, the Cardinal still are primed to make a deep tournament run. The school has a 52% chance to advance to their third consecutive Final Four.