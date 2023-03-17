Cameron Brink and Stanford women's basketball

Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, wipes her face during a timeout in the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 AP Photo/David Becker

Looking for a local rooting interest in March Madness? The only two Bay Area schools in the Men's and Women's NCAA Basketball Tournaments each tip off their postseason runs on Friday.

Here's a look at how far the odds say both teams should go.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong