s.dykes_.1202

Over his four seasons in Berkeley, Dykes finished with 19 wins, 30 losses, and one bowl game appearance.

 By Paul Ladewski

Nearly six years to the day after being fired by Cal, Sonny Dykes is on the verge of college football immortality.

Dykes, in his debut season as head football coach at Texas Christian University, has defied the odds and led the Horned Frogs within one win of the national title. TCU faces reigning champions Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday evening, with a chance to cap an improbable season with the sport's biggest prize.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.