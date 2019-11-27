College soccer: Stanford men, women one step closer to College Cup

By Ryan Maquiñana

Special to S.F. Examiner

The San Francisco Glens of USL League Two are proud to partner with the Examiner in covering local high school and college soccer.

Stanford soccer is in the midst of a golden age, and both the men’s and women’s programs stand at the precipice of another trip to the College Cup national semifinals.

After outlasting Seattle University on penalty kicks 2-1 following a 1-1 regulation and two overtime periods, the Cardinal men (13-2) have advanced to the NCAA Division I Tournament Round of 16 where they will take on Virginia Tech (10-5-3) on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Stanford women (21-1) breezed through their Round of 16 matchup with Penn State 2-0 and await unbeaten Brigham Young (21-0-1) in the quarterfinals on Friday at 3 p.m.

The road for both teams will go through Cagan Stadium, a familiar path that both the Cardinal men and women have taken multiple times to get to college soccer’s version of the Final Four.

While leading scorers Catarina Macario and Zach Ryan have garnered most of the headlines for their respective programs for most of the season, the defense was the story last weekend for both squads.

Penn State was outshot 35-1, with the lone attempt coming late in the second half. On the men’s side, goalkeeper Andrew Thomas kept the clean sheet and saved four shots in the final shootout — the eighth consecutive postseason contest the Cardinal have won on penalties.

For the women, a third consecutive trip will be on the line; the men have made it to the semifinals the last four years in a row. As the only local school remaining in either tournament, the Cardinal will aim to keep Bay Area college soccer on the map if they can keep surviving and advancing.

U.S. BEACH SOCCER TEAM BOWS OUT IN GROUP STAGE OF WORLD CUP

The U.S. Beach Soccer National Team fielded a competitive squad during the group stage of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup but was eliminated after three straight defeats in Asunción, Paraguay.

The Stars and Stripes were edged 8-6 by Switzerland and 4-3 by Japan before succumbing 5-1 to the host nation.

Gabe Silveira, a former midfielder and youth coach for the USL League Two’s San Francisco Glens, saw action as a forward for the United States.

SF GLENS’ ACADEMY MAKES HISTORY

With prep soccer approaching, the fall club soccer season has come to a close, but not before the San Francisco Glens’ academy continued to set new precedents regarding their standing as a NorCal Premier NPL Club.

At the top of the Glens’ youth pyramid, the club’s Under-19 team gained promotion to the NPL 1 division, and its Under-17 through Under-15 teams all earned spots in the NPL Champions League, the most prestigious youth competition in U.S. Club Soccer.

With the Glens’ Under-14 team also retaining its spot in the NPL 1 division, it marks the first time in San Francisco history that a local club fielded teams in either the NPL 1 or Champions League in all five age groups.

In addition, Glens U-16 midfielder Angel Iñiguez has returned from a trip to Spain with Allstate Sueño Alianza de Fútbol’s National Showcase team that was sponsored by La Liga, the Spanish professional league.

Iñiguez was one of 17 players selected from over 5,000 tryout candidates nationwide by Alianza. During the trip, the team played against three Spanish pro academies.

The Summit Shasta sophomore made his presence known to scouts immediately, blasting a half-volley from 30 yards out into the back of the net against world powerhouse Atlético Madrid’s Under-18 side.

Ryan Maquiñana is the Director of Communications for the San Francisco Glens.

