College Roundup: USF Dons women’s soccer scores overtime win

Marie Marlow (43) handles a ball at midfield for the San Francisco Dons on Oct. 9, 2019 in a match against Loyola Marymount at Negoesco Field in San Francisco. (Chris M. Leung / USF Dons Athletics)

Samantha Jehnings’ corner kick fell right into the middle of the box Wednesday night, 108 minutes into a conference soccer match that could very well make or break the University of San Francisco’s season.

The boot was perfectly placed, and with a flip of her ponytailed head, Marie Marlow — a sophomore defender out of Fallbrook, Calif. — put in her second career score for the golden goal, as the Dons beat San Diego in double overtime under the lights on the Hilltop.

The win — San Francisco’s sixth in 27 tries against the Toreros — moves the Dons into a tie for second in the WCC, just one loss back of Brighan Young with four games to play, including one against the Cougars at Negoesco Field. At 10-4-2, and 3-1-1 in the WCC San Francisco is on the verge of their best finish since a 13-win 2015.

San Francisco trailed 1-0 after a Milan Moses goal in the 22nd minute, but finally, in the 80th minute, Jehnings netted her eighth goal of the season, attacking down the middle, taking a ball off the chest and kicking it in off a bounce to tie things up.

Marlow’s goal capped off a game that saw San Francisco take 23 shots, including 13 on goal, while the Toreros managed just 11, with five on goal. Seven of the Dons’ shots came from goal leader Miciah Madison, including five on goal in her 101 minutes on the pitch. Jehnings was almost as prolific, putting two of her six shots on frame in 100 minutes.

Marlow played over 100 minutes — one of six San Francisco players to go the distance — and took just one shot. It just happened to be the one that counted.

USF Baseball: After a busy week that saw four commits added to the 2020 and 2021 classes, the Dons kept momentum rolling, adding 2021 shortstop/right-handed pitcher Elvin Delic. The Elk Grove-Cosumnes Oaks junior committed on Oct. 18, and checks in at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds. His fastball tops out at 86, and he runs a 6.67 60-yard dash.With a slender, athletic build, Ddelic has room to grow and get stronger, but he already plays shortstop with confidence and athleticism, ccording to a scouting report from Perfect Game USA. At shortstop, he has smooth hands and makes tough plays look easy. On the mound, along with his fastball, he’s shown a big-breaking slurve-type curve.

Last week’s update omitted the fourth commit that joined the party — Aptos’ High’s 6-foot-1 shortstop/catcher Luke Keaschall, who joined the 2020 class along with fellow Santa Cruz County star Aidan Lee, a 6-foot-4 righty with a 90-mph fastball.

Keaschall is a gap-to-gap hitter who hit a team-leading .395 as a leadoff man, with 12 extra-base hits, 30 RBIs and 35 runs scored, with 25 steals on 25 attempts. He’ll play middle infield this season.

USF Cross Country: Aoibhe Richardson won her second consecutive race on Oct. 19, taking the 6 km white race at the 2019 Pre-National Invitational at Indiana State’s LaVerne Championship Cross Country Course, the site of this year’s NCAA championships.

Richardson won by 14 seconds, using a kick in the final 2,000 meters to out-pace Iona’s Egle Morenaite and finish in 20 minutes, 32.1 seconds. She dominated an elite field that included nine nationally-ranked teams, and with No. 2 runner Elissa Mann resting for the WCC championships, San Francisco finished 10th as a team.

The Dons men, missing one of their top two runners in senior Hugh Nicklason, finished third, putting two in the top 20 out of a field of more than 130runners and six regionally-rankedprograms. Graduate student Andy Snyder running a season-best 24:05.5 on the 8 km course, finishing third overall. San Francisco will rest for two weeks before heading to Southern California on Nov. 2 for the 2019 West Coast Conference Championships in Los Angeles.

ART U Women’s Golf: In the Division II West Region Preview, the Urban Knights took seventh place, shooting a two-day total of 631 (311-320), led by junior Anahi Servin, who shot a 4-over-par 76 on the final day to finish with a 151, tied for seventh individually.

Senior Elan Hawkins bettered her first-round score by a stroke, carding a 5-over-par 77 to finish in 20th individually (155), while junior Iveta Posledni delivered a pair of birdies and ended up shooting a 12-over-par 84 to tie for 41st (161). Rounding out the ART U qualifiers, redshirt senior Han-Chuan “Vicky” Kuo tied for 53rd (164) on a 11-over-par 83.

With the Preview complete, Academy of Art begins preparation for its spring season, which tees off Feb. 3-4 with the Point Loma Invitational in Rancho Bernardo.

ART U Men’s Golf: Academy of Art men’s golf ended its fall on a high note at Chico State’s Sierra Central Wildcat Classic on Oct. 15. The Urban Knights took third place — their highest finish of the season — after shooting their best round of the tournament on the final day led by junior Zhane Chan, who placed a career-best tied for sixth, carding a 1-over-par 73 in the third round for a total of 216. Chan picked up three birdies on the final day for a total of nine. Junior Julius Kreutzer also finished with nine birdies, and tallied the first ART U eagle of the season on the par-5 10th hole. He ended the tournament tied for 13th with a final round of 1-under-par 71 and a total of 220.

San Francisco State Wrestling: Junior 174-pounder Justin Pichedwatana has been invited to compete in the 2019 Under-23 Senior World Championships, to be held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 at the Ludovika Arena in Budapest, Hungary. He will wrestle for Thailand.

Pichedwatana was a 2019 NCAA Division II All-American at 184 pounds, and headed into the season ranked No. 5 in Division II by TheOpenMat.com.

Earlier this year, the Lakewood, Calif. native spent a week in Thailand at the National Training Center in Nakhon Ratchasima, participating in a national team training camp and having an official tryout, which culminated in him earning a U23 World Team spot at 86kg.

Coverage of the U23 Senior World Championships will be provided by Trackwrestling. Additional information is available at unitedworldwrestling.org.

San Francisco State Women’s Volleyball: The Gators moved into the top spot in the CCAA’s North Division with a 3-1 win (27-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-21) over Cal State Monterey Bay on Oct. 19. Now at 13-5 overall and 6-3 in conference play, San Francisco State is well on pace to surpass their 2015 finish (14-14, 12-8) and an outside shot at matching their best finish this decade, when they won 21 games in 2012.

The Gators are now 10-1 at home, which are the most home victories since 2009. SF State is one victory away from matching last year’s win total.

The Gators’ nine total blocks on the night were tied for the most this season. Senior middle blocker Bailey Johnson tied a season high with six blocks, and racked up a team-high 16 kills. Captain Drew Morris added 14 kills and 12 digs, while Jessica Haynie added 14 kills and a pair of aces.

Sophomore outside hitter Sophie Anderson tied a season-best with 12 digs, while sophomore setter Payton Jensen had 15 digs and 44 assists. Junior libero Taylor Garcia had 25 digs, two shy of her career best.

San Francisco State hit a stellar .459 in the first set with 19 kills.