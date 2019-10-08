College Roundup: USF Dons women’s soccer off to historic start

Last season, behind inked-up, twice-injured comeback kid Samantha Jehnings, Jim Millinder’s San Francisco Dons women’s soccer team won 11 games — the most since 2015.

Thanks to four straight wins, San Francisco is off to its best start since that season.

On Wednesday, the Dons (8-3-1, 1-0 in WCC) will look to win their ninth game in their first 13 for the first time since 1994, as they take on Loyola Marymount at 5:30 p.m. at Negoesco Stadium behind two prolific goal-scorers and one of the most prolific offenses in the conference.

The Lions (2-7-2, 1-0) have the second-worst goal differential in the conference (14 goals for, 22 against), while San Francisco has scored 27 goals, the fourth-most in the conference.

In San Francisco’s last outing — a 4-0 road win over St. Mary’s — the Dons got a pair of goals from preseason All-WCC pick Miciah Madison and another from Jehnings, as well as a goal and an assist by Keely Roy. Jehnings — who scored 11 goals last season — has already netted seven with eight games to go. Madison, too, has seven goals, after scoring just four a year ago.

City Cllege Football: The City College of San Francisco football team steamrolled Siskiyous 73-7 on Saturday, piling up 527 yards of offense in the historic win while holding the Eagles to just 186.

The win was the Rams’ largest margin of victory since a 69-0 win on Sept. 9, 2005 over West Valley, and was appropriately enough led by a San Francisco product.

Sacred Heart Cathedral alum Anthony Heard — a first-team All-City selection last season for the Irish — had his biggest game of the year in what turned out to be a historic romp, running for a season-high 105 yards on 14 carries, including a 47-yarder early in the first quarter that helped set up the second of nine offensive touchdowns CCSF scored on the day. Heard has now run for 197 yards on 29 carries over his last two games.

Heard, though, didn’t find pay dirt. Savon Edwards scored twice on the ground, rushing eight times for 68 yards, while receivers Christian Willis (3-58) and Kenden Robinson (2-54) each caught two touchdowns. Ezra Grace (5-67) hauled in one touchdown.

Quarterback Ethan Bullock didn’t need to throw much — the Rams gained 290 yards on 45 rushing attempts — but when he did, he was accurate, completing 13 of 19 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns. Backup QB Jacob Cruz — playing in just his third game — went 4-of-7 for 63 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

Academy of Art Men’s Golf: Urban Knights junior Julius Kreutzer won the Concordia Invitational this week in just his third tournament with ART U. Kreutzer’s win marked just the second individual title in program history, and he did it in resounding fashion, carding a 5-under 208 at the Portland, Ore. tournament. Kreutzer’s weekend helped lift the Urban Knights to a fifth-place team finish, their highest of the fall, with a cumulative score of 18-over 870.

The German native and junior transfer from New Mexico Junior College finished the first day of the tournament tied for first, then pulled ahead on Day 2 of the tournament, firing a 1-over 72 thanks to two birdies. The next-highest finisher was two strokes back.

Academy of Art Women’s Soccer: Academy of Art women’s soccer started PacWestwith a 2-1 win over Azusa Pacific 2-1 on Oct. 3, with a game-winning goal by senior forward Anissa Wilson in the second half after junior midfielder Sydney Cooke’s first half equalizer. Tied for first with APU coming into the match, ART U starts as one of three undefeated teams in the PacWest standings.

USF Men’s Golf: For the second consecutive day, the University of San Francisco men’s golf team moved up the leaderboard at North Texas’s Maridoe Invitational, and finished tied for second with a 42-over 906 (306-298-302). The Dons had three players finish in the top-20, led by sophomore Christoffer Palsson, who finished tied for sixth.

Palsson, a native of Helsingborg, Sweden, tallied his second career top-10 finish, and his first since a third-place finish at last year’s West Coast Conference Championships. Palsson scored a 4-over 76 on the final day, giving him a three-day score of 6-over 222 (74-72-76). He opened the round with five straight pars before recording bogeys on six, eight, 10 and 11. He finished strong with birdies on 14 and 15 before carding a double bogey on 18. For the tournament, Palsson finished with five birdies and an eagle. His 36 pars for the tournament were tied with teammate Tim Widing for third-most over 54 holes.

USF Basketball: The men’s team was picked to finish sixth in the WCC last week, while the women, in the midst of a ground-up rebuild, were picked to finish ninth in the preseason poll. The men and women will play in the first two collegiate games at the new Chase Center on Nov. 9, with times for their games being announced late last week. The women will take on Stanford at 3:00 p.m. with the men tipping off against Princeton at 6:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at usfdons.com.

SF State Men’s Soccer: The Gators had peeled off a five-game winning streak headed into Sunday’s tilt against CCAA frontrunner Chico State, but came up just short in a 2-1 loss. SF State took a quick lead in the sixth minute on on a goal by senior forward Francisco Saucedo. Senior midfielder Jonathan Orozco played a ball across the midline, and Seiya Otsuka played it forward to Saucedo, who leaped and put it in the net for his first goal of the season.

It was one of just two shots on goal the Gators managed, their lowest output of the season. Chico State tied things up in the 24th minute off of a corner kick on the left side, and took the lead in the 62nd minute. Senior defender Miles Burditt had a shot saved in the 70th minute, and in the 71st minute, Stuart Hall product Adrian Medina missed to the left. In the 81st minute, junior forward Feliciano Cardenas’ shot was blocked.

SF State (5-2-0, 2-1-0 in CCAA) will next head to Cal State San Marcos (3-5-2, 1-1-2) on Friday at 3 p.m.