College Roundup: USF baseball makes staff changes, CCSF drops first game

USF Baseball: Along with hiring a new pitching coach, the Dons have announced even more changes to head coach Nino Giarratano’s staff.

Former All-West Coast Conference infielder and 40th-round MLB Draft pick Allen Smoot is moving from the office to the field, vacating the Director of Operations position to become a volunteer assistant, while Jordan Barchus — a senior infielder last season — will replace him upstairs.

Smoot played for the Dons from 2015-17, finishing his career with top-10 program marks in batting average and on-base percentage. He earned the team’s Dante Benedetti Award (Team MVP) in 2017, just as his father, Al, had done in 1981.

Smoot was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017, and played a year of professional baseball before returning to be his alma mater’s director of ops.

“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to be on the coaching staff here at USF,” said Smoot. “I loved my time as a student-athlete here and am really excited to continue to be a part of the university. I am grateful for the things I learned from Coach G as a player and know there is still a lot more to learn on the coaching side.”

Barchus played for the Dons for the last two seasons, appearing in 16 games on the field and 11 on the mound this past spring.

“I would like to thank Coach Giarratano for giving me this opportunity to start my career in a place that has given me so much,” said Barchus. “I am looking forward to giving back to the players, the program, school and community. I am excited to get started on this journey at a place that let me live a dream of mine.”

USF Men’s Basketball: Two standouts from the Dons’ recent past made news in the professional ranks this week. All-WCC point guard Frankie Ferrari made his debut for his club BAXI Manresa, while Ronnie Boyce III signed with the club Panteras de Aguascalientes.

Ferrari (a senior last season) made his regular-season debut Wednesday in a 79-69 win over visiting Unicaja Málaga, scoring a game-high 25 points while dishing out 10 assists. Ferrari was deadly from behind the arc, going 7-for-11 from 3-point range.

Boyce, who graduated in 2017, is entering his third professional season, most recently playing for Bascharge in Luxembourg Nationale 2. He recently signed with Panteras de Aguascalientes, members of The Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional – the top professional basketball league in Mexico.

In his first game, he led the team with 22 points, adding four rebounds and five assists in a win over ninth-ranked Correcaminos, 94-86, on Saturday night. He was named the MVP of the game.

USF Women’s Soccer: The Dons (6-3-0) finish their non-conference schedule this weekend, hosting Cal State Fullerton (7-2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m., and UC Davis (5-3-0) on Sunday at 4 p.m.

SF State Women’s Volleyball: After seeing their seven-match winning streak snapped earlier this week, the Gators (8-3, 1-1 in PacWest) are back in action Friday at 7 p.m.against Stanislaus State at The Swamp. They’ll then host Chico State on Saturday at 7 p.m.

ART U Women’s Soccer: The Urban Knights’ Anissa Wilson broke the program’s single-season goals record in last Wednesday’s 2-0 win over William Jessup. Approaching the best start in program history at 4-1-1, Academy of Art saw Wilson net her eighth goal of the year, breaking both the program’s single-season points and goals records. The Urban Knights next see action on Friday at noon on Paul Goode Field in San Francisco against Notre Dame de Namur (1-2-2) to begin PacWest play.

ART U Women’s Volleyball: Academy of Art moved to 4-6 overall and 2-1 in PacWest play with a 3-1 win (25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21) over Notre Dame de Namur on Wednesday. It was the second straight league win for the Urban Knights, who beat Concordia 3-1 on Sept. 20. The win on Wednesday came on “Dig Pink Night,” with a pre-match announcement rallying the fan base and alumni around Zak May, an ART U baseball alumnus who is suffering from Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma (www.artuathletics.com/ZakMay). In the first set, junior outside hitter Mariana Figueroa Ferriera dropped three consecutive service aces during a 10-4 opening run.

Winners of two of their first three home matches of the season, Academy of Art had four different players notch double-figures in kills led by 13 from Figueroa Ferriera, who also had 18 digs for her fifth double-double of the year. Carly Evetts (.344) and Jillian Wheaton (.400) had 12 kills apiece while Sadie Emery matched her career-high with 11 kills. Picabo Reinhold also tied her career-high with 47 assists in addition to 17 digs, composing her team-high seventh double-double in 2019.

CCSF Football: The Rams dropped their first game of the season in a tight 23-20 affair against Modesto (3-0). City College played catchup for the entire day, as Modesto opened with a four-play, 70-yard scoring drive in the first quarter, caped by a 58-yard pass from Jordan Porter to Danny Velasquez. The Rams answered back 11 minutes later with an Ethan Bullock run, but the normally-dependable Dominik Soos missed the PAT.

After both teams swapped scoreless drives in the second, Modesto was able to march 54 yards on eight plays with just over a minute left before the break for a field goal, going up 10-6.

The Pirates added on with the only third-quarter score — a Michael Ramos one-yard run — before penalties stymied two straight Modesto drives, allowing the Rams to score on a 12-yard Bullock pass to Roderick Gaskin and a 94-yard strike from Bullock to Kenden Robinson with 7:06 to go to take a 20-17 lead.

The Pirates, though, engineered a grueling, grinding, 14-play, 83-yard march that, despite back-to-back false starts, stayed alive because of a second-and-17 personal foul on the part of City College’s Frederick Thompson. The penalty gave Modesto new life, and the Pirates finished with a five-yard TD pass with 1:07 to go on the clock, and San Francisco having burned all three timeouts on the drive.

Bullock’s desperation heave on second-and-10 at the 50 with 17 seconds left was picked at the Modesto 38. The Rams next play this Saturday, hosting Butte College at 1 p.m.