College Roundup: SF State’s Vallejos earns national recognition

The San Francisco State women’s softball team made no shortage history this weekend. With a four-game sweep of Cal State East Bay, the Gators set a program record with 26 conference wins, and will head to the CCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007. They head into that tournament having won their final eight regular-season games, and 17 of its final 18.

The Gators’ first win on the weekend — a 2-1, eight-inning affair ended by a walk-off double by Lehua DeLeon — was the 800th in program history. As junior Emily Mitchell threw a complete game — her 14th this season — freshman Brylynn Vallejos went 3-for-3, breaking the program record for hits in a season with a base hit in the third.

The second game of the weekend was a wild, 11-10 extra-inning affair, with Katelyn Sturm knocking in a carer-high six RBIs, including a two-run home run in the eighth (her fifth of the season), tying the game at 10-10. A run-scoring single by Sydney Jenkins provided the day’s second walk-off three batters later.

San Francisco State took the Saturday doubleheader easily, with a 4-0 shutout on senior day by senior righty Karla Soto, who fanned two in a complete, her 11th of the season.

The second game on Saturday, a 7-3 win, saw the Gators post a five-run second, which started with a leadoff double from Sturm. With two down, Freshman Samanthan Alvarez hit her first collegiate home run, giving San Francisco State a 2-1 lead. Jenkins walked and stole second, and scored on a Vallejos’ double to left-center. Senior Hayley Nunes moved Vallejos to third with a base hit up the middle. Nunes then stole second and baited the throw down, allowing Nunes to score. Nunes herself scored on a Michelle Castro base hit and throwing error.

Vallejos and Castro each now have 16 doubles this season — are one away from tying the single-season program record, which is held by Castro. Vallejos finished the weekend with a now-school-record 90 hits. She paces the team and the conference with a .462 batting average, and has five home runs, three triples and a team-leading 39 RBIs. She was named a finalist for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II Player & Pitcher of the Year, one of just two freshmen to make the 25-woman list. The Top 10 finalists will be announced on May 14 with the 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player of the Year revealed on May 30.

San Francisco State (37-16, 26-13 in CCAA) begins the postseason at noon on May 2 in Seaside, California against Cal State San Bernardino (26-18, 20-16).

*****

SF State Women’s Track Scores Big at Brutus: At the Brutus Hamilton Invitational this weekend, Destiny Mack-Talalemotu won the women’s shot put competition with a throw of 14.61m, improving on her provisional qualifier.

In the 800m, senior Laney College transfer Bibiana Enriquez continued her strong season with time of 2:14.76. Monisha Lewis came in fifth in a 200m field of 17, clocking a personal-best 25.08.

Senior Vallejo native Devanique Brown finished first in triple jump with an 11.96m, just shy of her personal best of 12.03m. Brown beat out athletes from New Mexico, Nevada and Cal, among others.

The 4×100 relay team of senior Alexis Henry, senior Kennedy Hardemion, sophomore Maya Cook out of San Jose-Branham and senior Sacramento City College transfer Jazmine Smith placed second with a time of 45.40, the second-fastest time in the nation this season, an automatic qualifier and the second-fastest time in program history.

*****

SF State Baseball Breaks Streak: The Gators had gone 72 games without being shut out, but that streak ended on Sunday, as Stanislaus State beat them, 10-0. It was just one blemish on what’s been a breakout season for San Francisco State. The Gators are 22-15-1 overall and 20-15 in conference play, but the loss bumped them down to fourth place in the CCAA standings. The Warriors moved into third, at 28-19, 24-17.

The Gators could get back into the top three this weekend, with rain makeup games against Chico State and Sonoma State. San Francisco State takes on the Wildcats on Friday, May 3, and on Saturday, May 4, they will complete a halted game fromFeb. 17, with the Gators behind 15-4. Then, SF State and the Seawolves will begin a doubleheader to conclude the regular season.

The Gators debuted at No. 5 in the first official NCAA Division II West Region ranking of the season last week, and have been regulars in the Division II West Region poll all season, coming in at No. 6 last week.

*****

ART U Track and Field: The Urban Knights ended the PacWest Championships with eight first-place finishes on Apr. 27. Led by four-time Men’s Track Athlete of the Meet Mobolade Ajomale’s top finishes in the 100m, 200m, and 400m plus two relays, the Urban Knights finished second as a team while the women’s highlights were a top result in the 4x100m relay and triple jump champion Camile Jouanno.

*****

Servin Repeat Leads ART U to First PacWest Women’s Golf Title: For the first time in program history, Academy of Art women’s golf won the PacWest Championship and, for the second time in two years, sophomore Anahi Servin took home the conference’s individual title on April 24. Servin became the first golfer ever to repeat as conference champion and did so in dominant fashion, turning in the second-best cumulative score in tournament history at a 1-under-par 215. As a team, the Urban Knights finished with a 20-stroke advantage over second-place Biola. Their cumulative 889 team score was the second-lowest score of any team at the PacWest Championship.

*****

ART U Softball Sends Seniors Off with Sweep of Dominican: The Urban Knights came from behind to defeat Dominican twice out at Mission Blue Field on Apr. 27. A two-run rally highlighted by sophomore catcher Lauryn Henderson’s ninth homer of the year put ART U up 2-1, and that’s all starter Hannah Rose Balke would need. Balke went the distance, scattering four hits over seven innings and striking out five. In game two, the Urban Knights jumped ahead 2-0 on a West double to left and an RBI single by junior Gracie Sotomayor, but Dominican came back with a three-run rally in the fifth. The Urban Knights gota run back with a fifth-inning RBI single to right-center by sophomore catcher Alyssa Brundage, then scored three in the sixth on an RBI triple by junior Dominique Seva’aetasi, a single by Henderson and a run-scoring wild pitch with the bases loaded, giving ART U the winning 6-3 margin.

*****

Smith, Summers’ Bats Lead ART U Baseball to Series Win: The Urban Knights baseball team had a historic weekend, continuing to shine offensively in a doubleheader sweep of Corban at Volcanoes Diamond on Apr. 27. The 20-run, 25-hit da saw junior outfielder Thomas Delgadillo break the program’s longest hit-streak, collecting a base hit in his 14th straight game. Senior infielder Elijah Smith tied the career triples record with his 10th. On the defensive side, senior pitcher Gonzo Rios (6-5) collected his second win of the series and sixth of the season to tie the single-season wins record.