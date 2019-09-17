College Roundup: SF State’s Patterson is Player of the Week

City College of San Francisco: The Rams have had to completely re-tool after losing quarterback Jack Newman and star running back DeShawn Collins (both of whom transferred to Cal), but have yet to miss a beat. CCSF edged Sierra 37-29 on Sept. 7 in the season opener, and on Saturday, battered Sacramento City College 47-0 behind four touchdown passes from Jacob Cruz.

The sophomore out of Sacramento-Capital Christian went 14-for-31 for 223 yards with just one pick on the day, while the Rams defense held the Panthers to just 173 yards of total offense.

Returning receiver A.J. Bolden got the proceedings off to a rousing start with a 15-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter, and five minutes later, Cruz hit Tyrese Johnson for a 50-yard touchdown strike to end a five-play, 79-yard drive.

With 3:40 left in the first period, Tadarrius Patterson — a sophomore defensive lineman out of Birmingham, Ala. — sacked Sac City quarterback Tyler Dimino for a safety to put the Rams up, 16-0.

Cruz added a pair of touchdown passes to Christian Williams in the second quarter, and hit Traivion Drumme for a 14-yarder with four seconds left in the half. Kicker Dominik Soos also hit a 38-yard field goal, his first of the season.

Sophomore linebacker Folasa’aitu Tofi — an Archbishop Riordan product — finished the scoring by picking off a fourth-quarter Dane Kaiser pass at the Panthers’ 15-yard line and taking it all the way back for a pick-six with 13:46 to go in the game.

Tofi had five tackles and one tackle for loss on the day, as the Rams tallied 15 tackles for loss and six sacks. Frederick Thompkins led all tacklers with eight stops, while Patterson accounted for two sacks and five tackles, along with one fumble recovery. USC bounce back and Bishop O’Dowd product Je’Quari Godfrey had four tackles.

San Francisco State women’s soccer: Sophomore forward Katelyn Patterson earned the CCAA Women’s Soccer Player of the Week award, announced on Tuesday. The Torrance, Calif. native and transfer from Cal State Fullerton scored four goals in her first two home matches as a Gator, and recorded seven shots (five on goal).

Patterson scored the first two San Francisco State goals and the game-winners in both a 3-1 win over the Academy of Art and a 4-1 win over Notre Dame de Namur. Her four goals and eight points pace the conference. Patterson and the Gators (2-1-1) next see action on Saturday at noon against Azusa Pacific (2-1) at Cox Stadium in San Francisco.

San Francisco State women’s volleyball: The Gators have now won five straight matches (their longest streak since 2011), after beating Fresno Pacific 3-1 (26-24, 24-26, 25-9, 25-12) on Saturday to wrap up the West Region Showcase. Senior middle blocker Bailey Johnson is now fifth in the CCAA in hitting percentage (.389), with freshman middle blocker Trinity Barr checking in at seventh (.363). Barr tied her season high in kills by the end of the second set against the Sunbirds, en route to a 14-kill day. Jessica Haynie added 11 kills and nine digs, junior libero Taylor Garcia tied her season best with 21 digs, while sophomore setter Payton Jensen racked up 42 assists and five aces — the fifth-most by a Gator since 2003.

USF men’s soccer: The rebuilding Dons notched a 1-0 win over visiting UNLV on Monday, as graduate student Jonah Van Der Werf scored his first goal of the season. Van Der Werf gathered a shot taken by Zyan Andrade that hit the top of the goal, went one-on-one with a defender and finished in the lower right corner in the 55th minute. San Francisco (2-3-0) has now won two straight after beating San Jose State 3-0, and heads out to Sacramento for a match against Sacramento State on Thursday at 5 p.m.

USF Triathlon: The Trine Triple Sprint Triathlon in Indiana was the Dons’ second meet of the year, and it was far from a typical triathlon, effectively three mini-triathlons in one, with an hourlong break between the finish of one race and the start of the next. Each race consisted of a 300-meter open-water swim, a five-mile bike ride and a 1.25-mile run, allowing San Francisco’s team of Elizabeth moore, Katherine Badham and Hanna Weymuller to experience high-pressure, close-proximity competition while working on multiple technical skills and transitions. Badham came in first place for USF with an overall finish time of 1:21:35. Moore (1:24:51) and Weymuller (1:44:20) finished behind Badham at sixth and 35th, respectively.

ART U women’s soccer: On Sept. 13, Academy of Art dominated Mills 7-0 on another pair of goals from senior forward Anissa Wilson, who tied the ART U single-season goals record in the process. Now with seven scores in the team’s first four matches of the year, Wilson has moved into the top two in NCAA Division II in total goals.

ART U women’s volleyball: Academy of Art traveled south to San Diego for the Division II West Region Showcase came away with wins over Saint Martin’s and Montana State-Billings, and a near-win over host UC San Diego on ESPN 3 as part of a 2-2 weekend. Junior outside hitter Ashley Pawlak was named PacWest Player of the Week after averaging 3.56 kills and 3.61 digs per set in the four matches. ART U opens an eight-part homestand this Friday.

