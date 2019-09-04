College Roundup: Olivia Camera wins WCC Player of the Week

San Francisco goalkeeper Olivia Camera earned the West Coast Conference’s Player of the Week honors for her 3-0 opening week of the season — the second POW nod of her career — as announced by the WCC on Monday.

Her week included back-to-back shutout wins over San Diego State and Illinois.

“This past week was a really good week for us,” said Camera, a senior out of Potomac Falls, Va.

She made 12 saves over her three wins, including five in an overtime win over Hawaii in the season opener and three more against the Aztecs.

Her shutout of the Illini, who entered Sunday averaging three goals per game, was particularly impressive.

“Our confidence as team continues to grow with every match,” she said. “Illinois was big game for us, but we pulled together and I’m really proud my team.

Camera is now 3-1-0 with a 0.99 goals against average and a .846 save percentage, with 22 saves on the year and 200 for her career. Her two shutouts boosted her career total to seven.

The last time she won the conference’s Player of the Week was Aug. 28, 2017, when she shut out then-sixth-ranked Cal, and held Cal Poly scoreless in a 0-0 tie.

Camera and the Dons will open up their home schedule on Thursday at 7 p.m. under the lights at Negoesco Field on the Hilltop against UC Riverside.

USF Triathlon: The Dons’ inaugural season opened with the Central Regional Qualifier at Pleasant Prairie, Wisc., and sophomore Elizabethmoore, junior Katherine Badham, and sophomore Hannah Weymuller qualified them for the National Championship.

Badham led the team with a finish time of 1:06:37.6, finishing 11th in the Division I category (12th overall). Moore was close behind with a 1:07:19.5 and a 13th place Division I finish (15th overall). Weymuller placed 22nd in Division 1 and came in at 1:27:38.8.

SF State Volleyball: The Gators open the season with a pair of matches on Sept. 6 at the Seaside Invitational. SF State will play Southern Nazarene at 1 p.m. on Friday, and then take on host Point Loma at 8 p.m.

The Gators then face Concordia-Irvine on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. and finish the weekend with a 3:30 p.m. tilt against Seattle pacific.

After reaching the postseason for the first time since 2017 last season, SF State heads into 2019 picked to win the California Collegiate Athletic Association North Division, earning six first-place votes. Among the 11 returners are All-CCAA Second-Teamer Jessica Haynie (3.18 kills per set) and senior Bailey Johnson (.312 hitting percentage was seventh in the conference). Freshman middle blocker Trinity Barr comes in as a two-time MVP at Pioneer HighSchool, and freshman defensive specialist Morgan Spears led Rocklin to the postseason three times, including a Sierra Foothill League title 2018.

CCSF Football: The City College of San Francisco begins its season on Saturday at Sierra College at 1 p.m. The Rams lost 28-20 in the Golden State Bowl to Modesto to end last season, and return weapons Kenden Robinson Jr. and Tyrese Johnson at receiver. They’ll have to re-load at quarterback and running back, though, as last year’s starters — Jack Newman and All-American DeShawn Collins, respectively — matriculated to Cal.

ART U Baseball: Academy of Art University added Stefen Henderson as its new assistant baseball coach late last month. The 2013 Los Angeles Dodgers signee joins head coach Dan McDermott after building his coaching background with experience at various North Bay baseball programs, coaching the Marin-based California Warriors, coaching his own travel team — the California Wave — and serving as an assistant at the College of Marin, where the Mariners went 101-64 during his tenure.

Henderson is still the Academy of Art career leader in games played (189), home runs (11), runs batted in (66), doubles (39), walks (106), and stolen base percentage (.843). He ranks second in career hits (121), runs scored (83), triples (10), total bases (213), and stolen bases (43). Henderson led the team in home runs in each of his four years.