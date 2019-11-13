College Roundup: Gators VB headed to playoffs

San Francisco State Women’s Volleyball: For the first time since the program was resurrected in 2008, the San Francisco State women’s volleyball team will make the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Gators won both their home matches last week, dispatching Sonoma State 3-2 on Senior Night at the Swamp, and will now head on the road to face No. 25 Cal State Los Angeles and Cal State Dominguez Hills this weekend to close out the regular season.

San Francisco State (16-8, 9-6) has already clinched a winning record in CCAA play, the first time that’s happened since the Gators went 12-8 in conference play back in 2015. San Francisco State currently ranks second in the 13-team league in hitting percentage, third in assists per set, fourth in kills per set and first in service aces per set.

Setter Payton Jensen is second in the conference in assists per set (10.53) and first in service aces (0.51/set), while outside hitter Drew Morris is sixth in kills with 3.23 per set.

The Gators face the Golden Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m., and the Toros on Saturday at 7 p.m.

City College Football: The Rams edged Santa Rosa 30-24 on Saturday to move to 7-2. After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, City College got a pair of Dominik Soos field goals and a five-yard Demonte Aleem touchdown to go up 13-7, before the Cubs pulled ahead with a nine-yard touchdown pass with four seconds to go before halftime.

A Soos field goal with 5:27 left in the third and another Aleem touchdown — an eight-yard run — put the Rams up by 10 entering the fourth, before a three-yard J.T. Evans touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter pulled Santa Rosa to within three.

Quarterback Jacob Cruz then marched City College to the Santa Rosa 11, completing a 16-yard pass to Christian Willi and a 17-yard pass to Kenden Robinson before Aleem tore off a 13-yard run en route to a 99-yard day. Aleem, though, fumbled the ball at the Santa Rosa 13 on his next carry. Soos salvaged the drive with a 2—yard field goal with 10:26 left.

The Rams defense has been particularly stout this season, allowing just 287.8 yards and 16 points per game, and though on Saturday, they allowed 357 yards to Santa Rosa, they held strong over the Cubs’ final two drives.

City held Santa Rosa to 2-of-5 through the air on the final two series, with just one 30-yard completion and little else, adding a sack in the process.

Next up is the season finale at home against San Mateo, this Saturday at 1 p.m.

City College Basketball: The Rams have now won four straight with a win at Santa Rosa on Saturday, blasting the Cubs 81-64 as four players finished in double figures. City College was led by a 17-point night from small forward Quincy Urbina, who went 6-of-12 from the field and 5-of-6 at the free throw line while pulling down a team-high nine rebounds. Sophomore Miles Norris went 4-of-10 and pulled down seven boards on a 12-point night. Former St. Ignatius point guard Darrion Trammel dished out six assists and scored 14 with three rebounds and five steals, while Kyree Brown had five assists, three rebounds and a steal. Nate Robinson added 11 points.

USF Women’s Soccer: Four Dons earned All-West Coast Conference honors, as announced on Tuesday afternoon. Senior Miciah Madison was named to the first team, fifth-year senior Samantha Jehnings earned second-team recognition, goalkeeper Olivia Camera was named honorable mention and Keely Roy was named to the All-Freshman team.

This is the second straight year that Madison has been named First-Team All-WCC. The Tracy, Calif. native is now a four-time four time all-conference honoree. She finished the season with a team-high 28 points on nine goals and 10 assists, and finishes her career ranked 10th in USF history in goals (18), second in assists (24) and tied for fifth in points (50) and shots (152).

Jehnings also became a four-time all-conference honoree, earning second-team plaudits for the third straight year. The Dons forward finished the season with 25 points on a career-high-tying 11 goals and three assists. After netting 11 goals this year, she is one of just two players in USF history with two seasons scoring 10 or more goals. She finishes her career first in school history in games played (80), second in goals (35), third in points (79) and fourth in shots (159).

Camera finished the year with a career-best 10 wins, making 98 saves — good for 34th in the nation — and tallying five or more saves on nine occasions. For her career she has 276 saves, which ranks second all-time.

Roy played in 20 games with 18 starts, ranking first among Dons freshmen in minutes (1,474) and seventh on the team, while her 13 points were good for fourth (four goals, five assists).

San Francisco finished 11-8-2, the 10th time in program history the Dons have hit double digits, and the third time under eighth-year head coach Jim Millinder.

Academy of Art Women’s Basketball: The Urban Knights are 2-0 to open the season, beating Western Oregon and Concordia (Ore.) on back-to-back days, with a pair of second-half comebacks. ART U used an 18-1 run to beat Western Oregon 72-63 on Friday and then made a 19-2 push late against Concordia on Saturday, putting graduate student guard Tayler Bennett in position to finish a 26-point day with a buzzer-beating layup.

The transfer from Rice leads the Urban Knights with 22.5 points per game, shooting 65.4% from the field and 7-for-13 (53.8%) from 3-point range, earning her the first PacWest Conference Player of the Week award.

Academy of Art Men’s Basketball: First-year head coach Scott Waterman got his first win in a 64-60 win over Sonoma State in the second and final day of the PacWest/CCAA Challenge on Nov. 9. He’d scouted the Seawolves in person earlier in the week, watching the University of San Francisco beat them by 51 in the season opener at War Memorial Gym. The Urban Knights were led in the win by 19 points from Kai Tease.

Academy of Art Cross Country: French landscape architecture major Hasna Kaarour qualified as one of the 23 at-large individual qualifiers for the NCAA Division II Nationals after finishing 12th (out of 186) with a personal-best 21:06.99 in the 6k at the Division II Regionals. Her finish led the Urban Knights women to a 16th-place finish. Nationals will be held in Sacramento on Nov. 23.

rgorcey@sfexaminer.com