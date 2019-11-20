College Roundup: CCSF set for second straight Golden State Bowl

City College Football: After falling behind 14-0 early against national No. 1 San Mateo, City College kept up the rest of the way, falling in the regular-season finale, 45-31 on Saturday. Though the Rams (7-3) couldn’t top the Bulldogs, they still rank No. 9 in the nation, and earned a date in the Golden State Bowl this Saturday against Shasta (7-3) at City College’s George M. Rush Stadium.

City will be playing in their second straight Golden State Bowl, after losing to Modesto Junior College, 28-20, in last season’s edition.

Despite losing quarterback Jack Newman and top running back DeShawn Collins to Cal after last season, City has averaged 34.5 points per game on 359.8 yards of offense, led by a three-headed freshman rushing attack of Demonte Aleem (521 yards on 87 carries), Jarmar Julien Jr. (518 yards on 92 carries) and Sacred Heart Cathedral alum Anthony Heard (358 yards on 81 carries).

The Rams have been balanced this year on offense, ripping off 1,490 rushing yards to 2,108 passing yards. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Bullock has gone 113-for-192 (58.9%) for 1,468 yards and 15 touchdowns to seven picks, with sophomore wide receiver Kenden Robinson Jr. hauling in 40 balls for 644 yards.

On special teams, City has benefitted from an ace returner in Savon Edwards. The freshman out of Columbus (Ohio) Eastmoor Academy has taken 15 kickoffs back for 317 total yards, while kicker Dominik Soos has gone 10-for-14 on field goals, including a long of 40 yards.

Defensively, Fresno (Calif.) Clovis West product Frederick Thompkins has racked up 88 total tackles with a team-high six sacks in 10 games. The freshman linebacker also leads the team with 16 tackles for loss.

Shasta has depended on its defense all season, holding opposing teams to 22.2 points per game while scoring just 23.3 and averaging just 309.3 yards per game. Eight Knights have at least 30 tackles, with sophomore defensive end Cole Parker racking up 53 stops, 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. Sophomore defensive lineman Rashard Budd has 44 stops, and 10.5 tackles for loss on the year, with two forced fumbles.

City College Men’s Basketball: The Rams are 5-0 after beating Cabrillo 87-59 on Saturday, with a long layoff until they host Monterey Peninsula on Nov. 26. Three of City’s hoopsters are already signed to play ball at four-year schools, headed by former four-star Oregon signee Miles Norris. He’ll be playing at UC Santa Barbara next season, while Quincy Urbina is headed to Grand Canyon and Nate Robinson will be headed to play for Seattle University.

City College Women’s Basketball: The City College women’s basketball team is off to a 3-1 start, having beaten Butte 77-66 at Sierra College on Saturday. The Rams have been led by former Sacred Heart Cathedral star Errayanna Hatfield, who never averaged over 8.9 points per game with the Irish in her three varsity seasons, but is pacing the Rams with 15.3 points per game in her sophomore season, a slight downtick from her team-leading 21.1 points per game a year ago. The 5-foot-10 forward has been a volume shooter, leading City in shots per game while shooting 38.3% compared to 56.7% last season, but is expanding her game, taking twice as many 3-pointers and hitting at roughly the same rate (30.0% compared to 30.5% last season). The Rams host Solano (2-4) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

ART U Women’s Volleyball: After dropping three straight matches, the Urban Knights won their final two games on the mainland — defeating both Notre Dame de Namur and Holy Names 3-1 — before heading out to Hawaii for their final three matches of the regular season.

At 12-15 overall and 9-10 in the PacWest, ART U has the best record in the PacWest Northern California pod, and a chance to finish over .500 in league play for the first time since 2010. The Urban Knights have gone just 15-71 over the last three seasons, and haven’t won more than six games in PacWest play since 2014.

USF Men’s Soccer: Three Dons were named all-conference selections on Tuesday afternoon, with forward Jonah Van Der Werf being named honorable mention All-WCC and freshmen Jaidon Reynolds and Nathan Simeon earning All-Freshman honors.

A graduate student transfer, Van Der Werf played in 15 matches, making 12 starts up front for the Dons. In 1,046 minutes, he finished the season tied for the team lead with two goals, and his .412 shots on goal percentage was second best for player with a minimum of 10 shots.

Reynolds, a midfielder who played in 17 games with 14 starts, finished the year with four points on one goal and two assists. He tallied his first collegiate goal on Nov. 9 against Pacific in the heavy fog at Negoesco Stadium.

Defender Nathan Simeon played and started 15 games, logging a team-leading 1,344 minutes. He played at least 78 minutes in every WCC contest for the Dons this season, including all 100 minutes in the overtime game against Pacific on Nov. 9.

Reynolds and Simeon highlight a young core that boasts 14 returners next year who were either freshmen or sophomores this season for a rebuilding team that went 2-14-1.