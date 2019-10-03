College Roundup: ART U tennis shows well in opener

Academy of Art women’s tennis players Sofia Ragona and Mariacristi Andrisani prepare for a doubles match at the University of California in Berkeley, Calif. on Sept. 30, 2019. (Courtesy / ART U Athletics)

ART U Volleyball: With a home crowd behind them, the Urban Knights women’s volleyball team beat Notre Dame de Namur 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21) in exciting fashion on Sept. 25 inside Kezar Pavilion.

ART U Women’s Tennis: Competing against some of the top Division I programs in the region, Academy of Art began its 2019-2020 season at the Cal Fall Invitational this past weekend. One of only two Division II schools present, the Urban Knights notched four singles victories and three doubles wins, including a championship in the consolation doubles bracket.

Senior Mariacristina Andrisani led ART U with five total wins, with two in singles and three in doubles. After starting her tournament with a 7-6, 2-6, 1-0 (8) loss to Nevada’s Selina Turulja, she won two consecutive singles matches against Grace Dodd of Sacramento State (6-1, 6-2), sending her to the quarterfinals where she took down Brigham Young’s Morgan Hall 6-2, 6-3. Andrisani dropped her semifinal match to end her singles run.

SF State Women’s Volleyball: The Gators dropped their first road conference match on Tuesday against Stanislaus State, 3-1 (25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20), but are still 10-4 overall and 3-2 in CCAA play. Before the loss, San Francisco State had won two straight, and sophomore Payton Jensen was named the conference’s player of the week.

Jensen notched 41 assists, three aces and three kills in last week’s sweep of Stanislaus State in the Swamp, then had a career-high 57 assists in a five-set thriller over Chico State. She was the first player of the week this season for San Francisco State, after Bailey Johnson took home the award last year.

SF State Men’s Soccer: The Gators followed up an overtime win with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Sonoma State on Sunday, opening up CCAA play 1-0. SF State is now on a four-match winning streak, the Gators’ longest since 2017. That season’s team started the season on a five-match win streak and won its final three regular-season matches and a first-round conference playoff match.

In the 11th minute, San Francisco State goalkeeper Peter Swinkels smothered a ball, but a foul in the box by defender Kasper Tindbaek set up a penalty kick for the Seawolves, who converted for a 1-0 lead. In the 68th minute, a ball from senior midfielder Jonathan Orozco to freshman forward Seiya Otsuka snuck in, and was later ruled as an own goal.

With less than a minute left, a Sonoma State foul just past midfield set up a Gators free kick. Orozco played the ball to the right side to junior forward Feliciano Cardenas out of San Leandro, who chipped it in from outside the box and in to Tindbaek, who headed the ball. Seawolves keeper Derik Engebretsen deflected the ball, but freshman forward London Lombana (out of Newark) was there at the goal line to boot in his first career goal for the eventual game-winner.

SF State hosts its next two matches on Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Stanislaus State and Sunday, Oct. 6 against Chico State.

USF Women’s Soccer: Junior forward Ashley Humphrey was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week for Sept. 23-29, scoring three goals in two games to help the Dons go a 1-0-1 finish to non-conference play. Her first goal came in the 35th minute against Cal State Fullerton on Friday, as she put in a rebound off a Miciah Madison PK and started San Francisco’s comeback from being down 3-0. San Francisco finished that game in a 3-3 tie.

On Sunday, she notched her second career multi-goal game, scoring twice against UC Davis. She put San Francisco up 1-0 in the 18th minute, then hit the eventual game-winner in the 62nd minute. Humphrey finished the week with six points on three goals, while tallying five shots (three on goal) for a .600 shots on goal percentage. The Dons enter WCC play at 7-3-1, tied for the third-best non-conference record in the league behind title favorites BYU (10-0) and Gonzaga (7-3). They return to action at St. Mary’s on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., kicking off WCC play.

Madison, a preseason All-WCC selection, is fourth in the league in points per game and points, while she and Samantha Jehnings are tied for fourth in goals, and fifth in goals per game (0.55).

USF Cross Country: On Saturday, Dons Aoibhe Richardson followed up her season-opening runner-up finish by winning the 2019 Roy Griak Invitational by more than 11 seconds, powering the Dons women to a sixth-place team finish in the race. The USF men finished 10th at the prestigious meet, hosted by Minnesota at the Les Bolstad Golf Course.

Richardson finished in 20:47.7 over a six-kilometer course, nearly a minute-faster than her season-opening time of 21:39.3 on Aug. 31 at the USF Invitational, where she finished behind San Jose State’s Jenny Sandoval. On Saturday, Richardson beat a field of nearly 150, including runner-up Alexandry Hays of nationally-ranked Columbia by 11.2 seconds.

