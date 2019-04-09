College Notebook: Youngquist slugs three homers as ARTU sweeps Chaminade in Hawaii

ART U Softball: Coming off a split first day on their Hawaii roadtrip, the Academy of Art softball team put on a show under the lights at Central Oahu Regional Park on Apr. 8.

The Urban Knights (11-10, 7-4 in PacWest) blasted six home runs on the day — three by senior infielder Breanna Youngquist — to sweep a doubleheader against Chaminade to capture the season series.

Two of those homers came in a 5-0 game one victory and an ART U record-tying four came in a 10-2 run-rule win that ended in six innings.

Youngquist’s trio of taters brought her ever closer to the program’s career record of 21, set by Alana Aweau from 2009-11. Youngquist is now two away from tying the mark. For her troubles this weekend, Youngquist earned the PacWest Player of the Week, driving in 10 runs over four games.

ARTU men’s soccer alumn wins award: In March’s release of the winners of the 2019 American Advertising Awards Greater San Francisco Competition, Academy of Art Advertising major Dominic Payerchin — who played his fourth and final collegiate season with Urban Knights men’s soccer in 2017 — found his work recognized. His submitted ad series entitled Lunchables – “Good To Go” received a bronze selection under the category of Outdoor Board Campaign in the Student Division.

ARTU women’s tennis: Back from Florida, the Academy of Art women’s tennis remained undefeated in local play, improving to 5-0 after topping No. 16 Azusa Pacific, No. 33 Sonoma State and Dominican this past week. Along the way, senior Alma Thell-Lenntorp became the program’s career wins leader in singles against APU (Apr. 1), senior Klara Thell-Lenntorp took over as the Urban Knights’ career doubles wins leader on Senior Day (Apr. 5), and the second of two sweeps came in San Rafael versus the Penguins (Apr. 7).

San Francisco State Baseball: The Gators (17-8-1, 15-8 in CCAA) dropped one spot in the NCAA Division II West Region Weekly Poll, to No. 5, but they are still knocking on the door of the Division II top 25 despite losing their first series of the season this weekend against Cal State San Bernardino, losing the last two games of the series. As a team, the San Francisco State is batting .282, with seven players hitting .300 or better. The Gators’ 21 home runs are tied for third-most in the California Collegiate Athletic Association, with Harley Lopez’s seven dingers tied for third in the conference, and Jack Harris’s five tied for eighth. Harris’s team-leading .342 average has him at 19th in the league.

The Gators head to Hayward, April 12-14, to take on Cal State East Bay.

SF State Softball: The Gators have already surpassed their win total from last season, with seven regular-season games left to play, thanks to a doubleheader sweep of Sonoma State on Tuesday. At 26-15 overall and 19-12 in CCAA play, San Francisco State ranks fifth in conference, one place out of making the CCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007, when they were 31-33 overall, but 19-17 in conference play. The last time they made the NCAA postseason, the Gaotrs made the NCAA Division II Far West Regionals in 2006, when they were 41-16 overall and 21-8 in conference play.

Coming into Tuesday, San Francisco State has been led by center fielder Brylynn Vallejos, who’s hitting .458 in 39 games, with 12 doubles, two triples, a team-leading five home runs and 29 RBIs. Starting pitcher Emily Mitchell boasts a 2.89 ERA, with 12 complete games in 17 starts (22 appearances overall).

The Gators swept Stanislaus State in a doubleheader this weekend, winning 6-3 in game one, and 10-2 in a five-inning affair. On Tuesday, San Francisco State picked up a suspended game from Feb. 17 against Sonoma State before the scheduled doubleheader.

Starting in the fifth inning, trailing 14-8, the Gators got to within four, but lost 17-12. They then proceded to win the first game of a scheduled doubleheader 9-0, with Vallejos collecting her 68th hit of the season — fifth-most in program history. The second game saw a pair of home runs — freshman infielder Nine Revoir’s first career roundtripper (a two-run shot in the bottom of the first) and a solo shot from freshman left fielder Katelyn Sturm with one out and a 3-0 count in the bottom of the sixth.