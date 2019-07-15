College Notebook: Bowers signs with Danish club

San Francisco State men’s soccer alumnus Aydan Bowers has inked a one-year professional contract with Danish club FC Helsingør.

The former walk-on-turned-conference-Defender-of-the-Year is one of three Americans on the club, and will be reunited with former Gators head coach Matt Barnes, now the club’s North American Sporting Director, who played a part in recruiting Bowers out of high school. Helsingør FC, founded in 2005, plays in the Danish Second Division, calling the new, 4,000-seat Helsingør Stadium home. It’s ownership group includes four Bay Area-based investors with minority stakes in the Golden State Warriors.

Bowers spent 2019 with the SF Glens of USL League Two, playing both left back and center back with the Glens, though the latter is his more natural position. He earned a trial with them in June.

“Aydan didn’t have the classic size and pace that everyone looks for in the college game, but he had this innate ability to read the game and keep possession of the ball,” Barnes told The Examiner last month. “Aydan plays with a chip on his shoulder, and I have always liked that about him.”

After receiving no scholarship offers out of Murrieta (Calif.) Vista Murrieta, Bowers came to San Francisco State as a walk-on, and became a 2018 Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-American (third team) and a two-time Division II CCA All-West Region selection (first-team in 2018, second-team in 2017). He was twice named an All-CCAA First-Team selection, and as a senior in 2018, he earned the CCAA Defender of the Year award. He started every match for his final three seasons with the Gators, after playing and starting in 14 matches in 2015.

Mobolade Ajomale Repeats As PacWest Male Athlete of the Year (ART U MT&F): After closing out his collegiate career with two more NCAA Division II National Championships and six All-American honors in 2019, Canadian Olympian Mobolade Ajomale earned his second consecutive Pacific West Conference Male Athlete of the Year honor in as many years on July 11.

Ajomale, who has his sights set on the 2020 Olympics, ended his collegiate career as a 10-time individual champion and 20-time All-American, with his name atop eight different event categories in the ART U record books. A 2016 bronze medalist as an Olympic relay alternate, Ajomale originally committed to Alabama before finding out days before enrollment that certain classes from Canada would not transfer. He quickly found the Academy of Art, and the Urban Knights found one of the most dominant runners in Division II history. Twice, Ajomale was named the NCAA Division II National Track Athlete of the Year, and earned six DII West Region Track Athlete of the Year awards.

Urban Knights Earn 2018-19 Academic All-PacWest Honors: A total of 95 Academy of Art University student-athletes were named 2018-19 Academic All-Pacific West Conference in an announcement by the conference media relations office on July 9. Award winners were represented by each of Academy of Art’s 14 sports which are sponsored by the PacWest Conference. Women’s soccer led the way with 18 representatives, while men’s soccer, men’s track and women’s track followed each had 11 members each.

USF mourns loss of baseball star: Paul Schramka, a star for the Dons from 1946 to 1950 and a USF Hall of Famer, passed away on Monday back in his home state of Wisconsin.

Schramka impressed scouts from the Chicago Cubs during his prep career at Messmer High School, and signed a minor league contract before retaining his release to earn a college scholarship. After starting at Notre Dame, Schramka came to San Francisco, where he batted .410 and hit four home runs in 19 games. After serving in the Korean War from October of 1950 to October of 1952 with the 4th Infantry division, he had a brief cameo with the Chicago Cubs in 1953, playing two games with no at-bats. He was the last player to wear No. 14 for the Cubs before Hall of Famer Ernie Banks.

After his professional career ended, “Schrammy” returned to his hometown of Milwaukee and continued to play at a high level in the Milwaukee County Langsdorf League with the Falk Corporation. When his playing days ended, he continued to support and promote baseball as the longtime president of the Old Time Ballplayers Association, the World Series Club and coaching.

Schramer is a member of the Messmer High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the University of San Francisco Athletic Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Baseball Hall of Fame. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Mequon, Wisc.