College Notebook: ART U’s Anissa Wilson off to hot start

ART U and SF State Women’s Soccer: Academy of Art senior forward Anissa Wilson is no stranger to goal scoring.

In 27 games with Fresno City College — where she won a 2017 national title — she scored 23 in 27 career games. In her first season with the Urban Knights in 2018, though, she scored just six — and still led the team.

With her score in the 67th minute against San Francisco State on Wednesday morning, she’s already got five in just four games this season. That puts the music production and sound design major on pace to nearly equal her two-year junior college total.

Wilson scored a pair of goals each in wins over Saint Martin (3-1) and Humboldt State (2-0), and has led Academy of Art to a 2-2-0 start. For her four goals last week, she was named PacWest Player of the Week, while junior goalkeeper Lara Pflicke earned PacWest Defender of the Week honors.

Wilson’s goal against the Gators on Wednesday was the only one for the Urban Knights, who fell 3-1.

San Francisco State got a trio of second-half goals to take its home opener, with sophomore forward Katelyn Patterson’s goal in the 60th minute breaking the seal. Moments later, sophomore defender Kylie Schneider intercepted a ball near the midfield, then played it ahead to Patterson, who finished far post again to make it 2-0. After Wilson scored on a free kick, Scheinder added a goal of her own in the 87th minute, when freshman Sydney Yuen pinballed a pass from the left side, bouncing it off the goalkeeper before Schneider finished from the front right of the goal for the final tally.

USF Dons Men’s Golf: Sophomore Matt Anderson vaulted up 20 spots on the Georgia Tech Carpet Captial Intercollegiate Tournament leaderboard on Sunday, carding a 5-under 67 — tied with fifth others for the best individual round of the tournament — to finish the weekend 1-under at 215. His fourth-place individual finish was the first top-10 finish of the Canadian import’s collegiate career, besting a 23rd-place finish at the Olympic Club Invitational last spring. San Francisco, as a team, recorded its best round of the tournament at a 10-over 298, finishing the three-day competition at 35-over (11th in the 15-team field).

ART U cross country opens season at Biola Invite: On Sept. 7 at Craig Regional Park, Academy of Art men’s and women’s cross country each opened with upper-tier finishes in not only their first races of the year, but also an early look at the course that will host the 2019 Pacific West Conference Championships. The women, who had both redshirt sophomore Audrey Rosencrans and junior Natalia Novak in the top 10, started the day with a sixth-place finish, and the men finished fifth.

San Francisco State women’s volleyball: The Gators (2-2) dropped the middle two games of the Seaside Invitational, but finished strong with a 3-1 win over Seattle Pacific on Saturday. San Francisco State notched 10 aces — the most in their last eight matches — led by junior outside hitter Jade Gillespie’s three, after she tallied four in the first match of the day against Concordia (Calif.).

Junior outside hitter Jessica Haynie hit .476, the best among players with at least 15 swings. The Gators held Seattle Pacific to a .246 swing percentage, and have not allowed an opponent to hit over .250 yet this season. Next up, San Francisco State hosts Humboldt State on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in The Swamp, as part of the D2 West Region Showcase.

USF Dons women’s soccer: San Francisco began the season on a 4-1 roll, beating UC Riverside 5-0 to open the homeschedule with Samantha Jehnings scoring her 28th career goal, Miciah Madison netting a pair and Samantha Curwood-Wagner scoring her first career goal, before hosting No. 3 Stanford. The Cardinal blasted the Dons 9-0, just the second time this year San Francisco has been shut out.

“We played really hard, but when you play the best team in America you can’t make mistakes,” said head coach Jim Millinder. “We made some mistakes and Stanford took advantage. When you play a team like Stanford, it shows the standards that we are looking to get to.”

Losing by that margin allowed the Dons to empty the bench, using 25 different players in the game, including freshmen Jamesen Ward, Tia Catalano, Mariah Diaz and Kaylin Lunsford, who made her first collegiate appearance.