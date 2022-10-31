featured spotlight National Football League What they're saying: CMC shines in 49ers' win against Rams Examiner Staff Oct 31, 2022 Oct 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, left, stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. AP Photo/Ashley Landis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After suffering back-to-back losses, the San Francisco 49ers moved back into the win column in Week 8 with a resounding 31-14 victory over the in-state rival Los Angeles Rams.The 49ers' offensive prowess was led by the explosive Christian McCaffrey, who threw for, ran for and caught a touchdown, going for 183 yards, including 94 rushing and 55 receiving. With a 4-4 win-loss record, the Niners now sit at second place in the NFC West division heading into their bye week. Here's what the Niner Gang is saying after San Francisco's eighth straight regular-season win against the Rams. Jalen Ramsey standing in the background is pure gold🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/HvFztoI6x1— Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) October 30, 2022Street vendors outside SoFi Stadium in LA sell 49ers gear… they know the market— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 30, 202249ers actually get two wins today.Beating the Rams + not having any other players get hurt.— Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) October 30, 2022The hottest Halloween costume in The Bay 👻😅 #49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/6RqxrI8MYx— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 31, 2022Whose house? #49ers pic.twitter.com/YlYrBU5CYT— Juan (@49ersRushPodcst) October 30, 2022Actually, did the 49ers give up enough draft picks for Christian McCaffrey?— East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) October 30, 2022When you sweep the Rams for the 4th year in a row 😂🎃🧹#49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/ISk9bBMGbS— 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) October 31, 2022I feel poorly for Panthers fans but all of McCaffrey's cool plays are just so much cooler in a 49ers jersey. I cannot explain why, but this is the truth— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 30, 202249ers really got CMC instead of the Rams then used him to beat them 10 days later! pic.twitter.com/DFysbj55wk— Where’s Purdy? (@kittlefacts) October 31, 2022.@49ers how many niner fans are running out to buy McCaffrey #23 jerseys tomorrow?— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 30, 2022Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christian Mccaffrey Los Angeles Rams Sofi Stadium San Francisco 49ers Nfc West Recommended for you The Latest News From harsh to helpful: Here’s how S.F. families talk about homelessness The City Supervisor wants better ways to track city-funded nonprofits Crime David DePape due in court this week in alleged Paul Pelosi attack Sports National Football League What they're saying: CMC shines in 49ers' win against Rams Culture Joan Didion's life in objects Business Elon Musk is said to have ordered job cuts across Twitter State Whales off California coast delay commercial crab season The Latest News From harsh to helpful: Here’s how S.F. families talk about homelessness The City Supervisor wants better ways to track city-funded nonprofits Crime David DePape due in court this week in alleged Paul Pelosi attack Sports National Football League What they're saying: CMC shines in 49ers' win against Rams Culture Joan Didion's life in objects Business Elon Musk is said to have ordered job cuts across Twitter State Whales off California coast delay commercial crab season Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion The one-two climate solutions punch: community solar and clean energy tax credits Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco