McCaffrey vs Rams 10.30.22

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, left, stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. 

 AP Photo/Ashley Landis

After suffering back-to-back losses, the San Francisco 49ers moved back into the win column in Week 8 with a resounding 31-14 victory over the in-state rival Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers' offensive prowess was led by the explosive Christian McCaffrey, who threw for, ran for and caught a touchdown, going for 183 yards, including 94 rushing and 55 receiving. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.