Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, carries against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. McCaffrey, now a 49er, joins a short list of athletes who starred both in college and the pros in the Bay Area. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

It's rare that a Bay Area college sports star has had the chance to ply their trade professionally here.

McClymonds High School and USF legend Bill Russell was only a Boston Celtic in the NBA. Candace Wiggins and the Ogwumike sisters all became WNBA stars far away from Stanford, in no small part because the Bay Area doesn't (yet) have a team.

Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey (5) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Eugene, Ore. McCaffrey is one of only 10 Stanford players to finish as a Heisman Trophy finalist. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
John Brodie, veteran San Francisco 49ers quarterback, gets a free ride on the shoulders of an admiring crowd following their win over the Minnesota Vikings that gave the 49ers the Western Division championship in San Francisco, Dec. 16, 1972. The 49ers drafted Brodie No. 3 overall out of Stanford in 1957. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Chastain played for two professional teams in the Bay Area following her iconic celebration. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

