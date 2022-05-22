Charles Barkley and the horse he rode in on: Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 3 preview

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks to members of the press before Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner).

DALLAS — Charles Barkley rode up to the American Airlines Center on a horse Sunday night, adding to the pregame hoopla. And, yes, he had a cowboy hat on. I’m sure all Warriors fans are thinking the same thing. It ends with… “and the horse you rode in on, Chuck.”

Not sure if there’s more to be said on that subject, but there’s plenty more to discuss ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors are up 2-0, and the Mavericks need to show up. Soon.

You have to figure Dallas will make some adjustments. They lost the first two games of the series in San Francisco, living and largely dying by the three-point shot. But now they’re back home, where they’ve enjoyed great success this season. Will they stick with the game plan, or switch things up?

I asked Golden State head coach Steve Kerr exactly that.

“I don’t think that they’ll change things up a ton,” said Kerr. “You always have a couple things in your back pocket. You know, it might be just a matchup. Who guards whom. (Or it) could be, you know, a reserve player who they decide to play instead of another one. But I don’t anticipate any major changes strategically. But you always try to be ready for that and as a staff we have that conversation.”

So, how does that work with Kerr and his all-star staff of assistant coaches.

“Every day, it’s one of the sections of our meeting,” he told me. “‘What would you do? What what changes would you make?’ I’m sure (the Mavericks) do the same thing.”

Well, what changes would you make, coach, if you were sitting in Jason Kidd’s padded chair?

“I’m not telling.”

For his part, the Mavericks’ head coach tipped his hand a little bit before Game 3. He’s concerned about Golden State’s famed runs, and his team’s ability to hold the line under heavy fire. It’s all about the pace of play, in Kidd’s mind.

“Golden State is going to make runs. We have to absorb that and understand how to stop runs,” said Kidd, about two hours before tip-off. “It’s not always shooting threes. You can also get to the free throw line. I guess the other part is we can’t be in a hurry, and I thought they kind of sped us up there trying to answer the call instead of just playing our style of basketball.”

So, there you have it. Kerr’s strategizing for a possible Mavericks’ curveball. Kidd wants his team to show more poise and dictate the tempo. We’ll see which floor general prevails in Dallas. Bottom line: This is a must-win for the Mavericks. They will play like it. Can the Warriors match their intensity, considering their relatively cushy position? That’s why they play the games.

Notes: Following today’s afternoon shootaround, I found Gary Payton II taking jumpers on the Mavericks’ court … with one hand. His fractured left elbow was wrapped heavily in ice, but Glove 2.0 was still out there working on his stroke and he seemed in great spirits. In a post for the Players Tribune a couple of days ago, he summarized the situation. “Shit happens. Sometimes it really is just as simple as that. I play basketball for a living. And sometimes when you play basketball, you get hurt. That night in Memphis, Game 2 … I got hurt. It happened. It was unfortunate. But to be honest with you, that’s about as deep as I go on it.” … Andrew Wiggins was listed as “questionable” for Game 3 on Saturday, nursing a sore ankle. Coach Kerr told us, “He’s good to go.” … There was a lot of noise about the NBA fining Dallas $100,000 Sunday for bad bench decorum, stemming from a third-quarter incident in Game 2, where an injured Maverick called for the ball from Steph Curry mid-possession and the two-time MVP got confused and zipped him the ball. Kerr, who’s been staying out of the fray, had the line of the day on it: “It was a good pass. He was open.”

The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter here. And follow him on Twitter @alsaracevic.