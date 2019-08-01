Chapman homer breaks slump, cues comeback win for A’s

OAKLAND — Before hitting the go-ahead home run in Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman had been mired in a slump. He had just one hit in his last 31 at-bats, and hadn’t hit a home run since June 28.

When asked about his All-Star’s funk Thursday morning, Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin simply shrugged. “That’s baseball,” he said, just a consequence of a long season with ups and downs. Chapman had gone through a similar lull early last season, going 1-for-27 between April 29 and May 7, and he wound up hitting 22 home runs and driven in 68.

When Chapman drove the first pitch he saw from All-Star closer Josh Hader over the center field wall in the eighth, he capped off a comeback win, salvaged new acquisition Homer Bailey’s third quality start at home and earned previously-struggling reliever Blake Treinen his second win in as many outings.

Chapman — who had hit just .091 (3-for-33) since June 22 — had difficulty against Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout — his 13th in his last 31 at-bats. Oakland — which has hit under .200 since the start of the Houston series on July 22 — mustered just two hits and four baserunners against Anderson. Apart from Chad Pinder — who smoked a 431-foot solo homer in the third — only one A’s runner got past second against him.

Bailey had gone 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA in the six starts before he was acquired from Kansas City, and ignoring a nine-run road hiccup against Houston, had allowed just five runs in 12 2/3 innings at the Coliseum. While his third quality start in Oakland wasn’t pretty — he pitched with at least one baserunner in four of his six innings — he was able to escape trouble, allowing just an RBI single in the first before striking out Eric Thames and a sacrifice fly in the fourth before getting Christian Yelich to roll out to first.

After a bases-loaded wild pitch by Jake Diekman added an insurance run for the Brewers in the seventh, the A’s returned the favor in the bottom of the frame on a two-out wild pitch with men on second and third. Marcus Semien, though, grounded out to strand pinch runner Franklin Barreto at third.

Treinen worked around a one-out single in the eighth for his third straight scoreless inning in three appearances, and then came Chapman. After being robbed of a line-drive base hit in the sixth on a ball up the middle that nearly took second baseman Keston Hiura’s glove, Chapman blasted the first offering he saw from Brewers closer Josh Hader high off the concrete behind the center field wall for a 409-foot, go-ahead blast. The homer — which cashed in a leadoff walk by Robbie Grossman — was Chapman’s first since June 28, his first hit in 17 at-bats and the 11th home run Hader had surrendered, out of the 26 hits he’d given up this season. The last? A walk-off by the A’s Matt Olson on Tuesday.

Hader gave way to Jay Jackson, who allowed a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly by Profar to push the lead to 5-3.