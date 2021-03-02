Cal, Stanford to square off in Big Game on Nov. 20

Stanford faces daunting schedule

(Travis Dye/Oregonlive.com via Tribune News Service)

(Travis Dye/Oregonlive.com via Tribune News Service)

The 124th Big Game will take place Nov. 20, but there are other highlights to the Cal and Stanford football schedules in 2021.

The Pac-12 Conference on Tuesday announced the complete schedules for all 12 teams, with the Golden Bears and Cardinal battling for the Axe at Stanford Stadium the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Stanford, coming off a 4-2 season, might have one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Cardinal are the only team to have all 12 games against Power 5 schools. Five of the first seven games are away from home, including the Sept. 4 season opener against Kansas State in the Allstate Kickoff Classic at Arlington, Texas. The opening stretch also features a Sept. 18 game at Vanderbilt. A Pac-12 game at USC is sandwiched in between.

After that, it is a gauntlet of Pac-12 games before wrapping up the season at home against Notre Dame. There are two Friday night games: Oct. 8 at Arizona State and Nov. 5 at home vs. Utah.

For Cal, all three of its nonconference games come at the start of the season. The Golden Bears, coming off a 1-3 season, open at home Sept. 4 against Nevada, followed by a trip to TCU on Sept. 11 before returning home to face Sacramento State on Sept. 18. Cal’s Pac-12 opener is Sept. 25 at Washington.

The only Friday night game on Cal’s schedule is Oct. 15 at Oregon.

Cal schedule

Sept. 4: vs. Nevada

Sept. 11: at TCU

Sept. 18: vs. Sacramento State

Sept. 25: at Washington

Oct. 2: vs. Washington State

Oct. 9: Bye

Oct. 15: at Oregon

Oct. 23: vs. Colorado

Oct. 30: vs. Oregon State

Nov. 6: at Arizona

Nov. 13: vs. USC

Nov. 20: at Stanford

Nov. 27: at UCLA

Stanford schedule

Sept. 4: vs. Kansas State (at Arlington, Texas)

Sept. 11: at USC

Sept. 18: at Vanderbilt

Sept. 25: vs. UCLA

Oct. 2: vs. Oregon

Oct. 8: at Arizona State

Oct. 16: at Washington State

Oct. 30: vs. Washington

Nov. 5: vs. Utah

Nov. 13: at Oregon State

Nov. 20: vs. Cal

Nov. 27: vs. Notre Dame

Bay Area Newscollege athleticsCollege Sportsfootball

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Giants struggle against Angels in first game of Spring Training

Just Posted

Mayor London Breed announces The City’s return to the red tier for COVID-19 precautions at Pier 39 on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
San Francisco enters red COVID tier, indoor dining to resume

Museums and gyms can reopen with capacity limits

Cities including San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley are calling for large grocery and drug store chains to pay employees hazard pay for working during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Shutterstock)
SF proposes $5 hazard pay law for grocery, drug store workers

San Francisco may soon join the growing number of cities requiring large… Continue reading

The deYoung Museum will reopen to the public March 6 with an exhibition of works by Alexander Calder and Pablo Picasso. (Courtesy Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco)
de Young Museum to reopen with ‘Calder-Picasso’

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, The City’s museums and cultural institutions are reopening.… Continue reading

Oregon forward Lydia Giomi (14) goes into block Cardinal Hannah Jumps (33) shot and narrowly misses. No. 13 Ducks host No. 6 Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Tribune News Service)
Stanford women enter Pac-12 Tournament as No. 1 seed

College basketball schedule for March released

(Travis Dye/Oregonlive.com via Tribune News Service)
Cal, Stanford to square off in Big Game on Nov. 20

Stanford faces daunting schedule

Most Read