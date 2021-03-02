Cal, Stanford to square off in Big Game on Nov. 20

The 124th Big Game will take place Nov. 20, but there are other highlights to the Cal and Stanford football schedules in 2021.

The Pac-12 Conference on Tuesday announced the complete schedules for all 12 teams, with the Golden Bears and Cardinal battling for the Axe at Stanford Stadium the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Stanford, coming off a 4-2 season, might have one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Cardinal are the only team to have all 12 games against Power 5 schools. Five of the first seven games are away from home, including the Sept. 4 season opener against Kansas State in the Allstate Kickoff Classic at Arlington, Texas. The opening stretch also features a Sept. 18 game at Vanderbilt. A Pac-12 game at USC is sandwiched in between.

After that, it is a gauntlet of Pac-12 games before wrapping up the season at home against Notre Dame. There are two Friday night games: Oct. 8 at Arizona State and Nov. 5 at home vs. Utah.

For Cal, all three of its nonconference games come at the start of the season. The Golden Bears, coming off a 1-3 season, open at home Sept. 4 against Nevada, followed by a trip to TCU on Sept. 11 before returning home to face Sacramento State on Sept. 18. Cal’s Pac-12 opener is Sept. 25 at Washington.

The only Friday night game on Cal’s schedule is Oct. 15 at Oregon.

Cal schedule

Sept. 4: vs. Nevada

Sept. 11: at TCU

Sept. 18: vs. Sacramento State

Sept. 25: at Washington

Oct. 2: vs. Washington State

Oct. 9: Bye

Oct. 15: at Oregon

Oct. 23: vs. Colorado

Oct. 30: vs. Oregon State

Nov. 6: at Arizona

Nov. 13: vs. USC

Nov. 20: at Stanford

Nov. 27: at UCLA

Stanford schedule

Sept. 4: vs. Kansas State (at Arlington, Texas)

Sept. 11: at USC

Sept. 18: at Vanderbilt

Sept. 25: vs. UCLA

Oct. 2: vs. Oregon

Oct. 8: at Arizona State

Oct. 16: at Washington State

Oct. 30: vs. Washington

Nov. 5: vs. Utah

Nov. 13: at Oregon State

Nov. 20: vs. Cal

Nov. 27: vs. Notre Dame

Bay Area Newscollege athleticsCollege Sportsfootball

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/