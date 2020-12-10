Cal Bears to face Washington Cougars Saturday

Cal at Washington State

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Martin Stadium, Pullman, Wash.

TV: FS1

Records: Cal (1-3 overall, 1-3 Pac-12 Conference), Washington State (1-2, 1-2)

Series: Cal leads 47-28-5

Last meeting: Quarterback Devon Modster returned from injury to account for four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, as Cal knocked off the Cougars 33-20 on Nov. 9, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. It was the Golden Bears’ 12th win in the last 15 meetings.

About Cal: Led by senior linebacker Kuony Deng, the Cal defense turned in a stellar effort and shut down Oregon’s potent offense in a 21-17 victory over the 23rd-ranked Ducks at Memorial Stadium. Junior quarterback Chase Garbers connected with junior wide receiver Nikko Remigio on a go-ahead 28-yard TD pass with 5:41 left in the game. It was the third straight season the Bears have beaten the reigning Pac-12 champ. … Deng was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week after having eight tackles, two forced fumbles and half a sack against the Ducks. Cal limited Oregon to 368 yards and 17 points after the Ducks entered the game averaging 491.8 yards and 38.5 points. … Snow is in the forecast for Saturday. The last time Cal played in a snow game was Oct. 19, 1996, in a 21-18 loss to Washington State in Pullman. … Cal’s pass defense is ranked 28th in the country, allowing an average of 196.8 yards per game.

About Washington State: The Cougars are coming off a 38-13 road loss to USC that was played Sunday, two days later than scheduled, to allow the Trojans to have enough athletes eligible to play due to COVID-19 protocols. … Jayden de Laura became the first true freshman in program history to start a season opener. He is averaging 227.3 yards passing, which is fourth in the Pac-12. De Laura has two key targets in Travell Harris and Renard Bell, who rank 1-2 in the Pac-12 with 98.0 and 91.7 receiving yards per game. … Junior running back Max Borghi has missed the past three games due to injury but could return this week. … Among the players on the Cougars’ roster from the Bay Area is defensive back Derrick Langford, who played last season at City College of San Francisco. First-year Cougars coach Nick Rolovich is a former CCSF QB (1998-99) and was a Rams QB coach (2006-07).

— By Steve Drumwright, Special to The Examiner

Bay Area Newscollege athleticsfootball

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/