Former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy waves his cap in salute to fans at the start of his final season on Friday, April 5, 2019. Bochy is now managing the Texas Rangers. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
The beloved former San Francisco Giants manager, who led the team to their first three World Series titles since moving to The City in 1958, will man the Texas Rangers' dugout next season.
The Rangers officially hired Bochy on Friday, about three years and a month after his last game with the Giants. Bochy retired from professional management after his last game with San Francisco in 2019, remaining with the team as an advisor and managing France in World Baseball Classic qualification in the intervening years.
"If I was going to return to managing, it had to be the right situation," Bochy, 67, said in a press release. "I strongly believe that to be the case with the Rangers, and I can't wait to get started."
The Giants have not yet responded to The Examiner's request for comment, which was sent shortly after this article was published. The team congratulated Bochy with brief message on social media on Friday morning.
San Francisco hired Bochy in 2006, after he managed the division rival San Diego Padres for the preceding 12 seasons. Bochy led the Padres to a National League Pennant in 1998.
The Giants nearly made the playoffs in Bochy's third season in 2009, during which San Francisco won 88 games. A year later, the Giants won 92 games, their first division title since 2003 and their first World Series since moving from New York.
So began San Francisco's dynasty, with the Giants adding two more World Series rings in 2012 and '14, respectively. The Giants went 695-601 between 2009 and 2016, finishing with a record below .500 in only one of those eight seasons.
Bochy's Giants struggled in his last three seasons at the helm, never winning more than 77 games as San Francisco began embarking on an organizational overhaul. Yet the Giants were just 2.5 games back of the final wild card spot at the trade deadline in 2019, which Bochy entered saying would be his last, and San Francisco president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi opted not to trade pending free agent Madison Bumgarner heading into the stretch run.
That, at least in part, was to give Bochy a chance at a Cinderella ending with the Giants.
"If you just think about it from a logical standpoint (and) you're sitting here 15 to 20 games out, then it's really just a play on nostalgia," Zaidi said of keeping Bumgarner in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. "But when you're right in the thick of things and you know how much of an impact he has — not just on the days he pitches, but the other four days and Boch knows he can go to his 'pen more aggressively knowing he's going to get that long start from Madison every fifth day — that had a lot to do with it."
Bochy previously said he would never rule out returning an MLB dugout for the right opportunity, which he said on Friday that the Rangers presented. Texas finished 68-94 last season, a disappointment after signing coveted free agent infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien in the offseason.
Bochy's hiring isn't quite a homecoming, but the 12th man in MLB history to win at least 2,000 games is returning to the city in which he won his first World Series. The Giants clinched the 2010 title at Choctaw Stadium, the Rangers' former home that is just north of their current one at Globe Life Field.
Giants fans won't have to wait too long for Bochy's actual homecoming to San Francisco, however, thanks to the major leagues' new schedule format. Every MLB team will play one another at least once in 2023, and Bochy's Rangers visit Oracle Park for a three-game set beginning on Aug. 11.
Bochy received standing ovations at the ballpark during ceremonies honoring Buster Posey and Will Clark, respectively, last season. The Rangers' 2023 trip to San Francisco should be no different.