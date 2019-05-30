Brandon Crawford puts Giants on top against Marlins

It may have been against the lowly Miami Marlins, but Tyler Beede finally turned in a performance befitting of a first-round pick and the San Francisco Giants ended their seven-game losing streak, rallying in the final three innings to win 3-1.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara scattered just two hits over his six innings, but he issued five walks and needed 98 pitches to get there. Tayron Guerrero came on to pitch the seventh, immediately surrendering a double to Brandon Crawford, who moved to third on a Kevin Pillar flyout. Mike Yastrzemski then singled on a grounder through the right side for his first career RBI, tying the game.

Another double by Crawford in the eighth would put San Francisco (22-33) on top for the first time, with his ground-rule two-bagger scoring a pair. Southpaw Adam Conley walked Buster Posey and allowed a single to Brandon Belt, putting men on the corners. Right-hander Austin Brice then took Conley’s spot and walked Evan Longoria, and another lefty, Wei-Yin Chen, came on to face Crawford, who gave the Giants the lead with his gapper to right-center.

Miami (19-35) would threaten in the bottom of the eighth against Tony Watson, getting a one-out single from Garrett Cooper and a two-out hit from Rosell Herrera to put men on the corners, but Starlin Castro flew out to end the threat. Will Smith took care of the ninth in order for his 13th save, getting Bryan Holaday to ground out to end the game.

While Beede didn’t get the win (Reyes Moronta did after pitching a scoreless seventh), he did put up by far his best Major League outing to date, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings of one-run ball. The only run he yielded came in the bottom of the second with a two-out rally as Alcantara helped out his own cause with an RBI single. Miguel Rojas doubled and Bryan Holaday was intentionally walked before Alcantara hit a sharp grounder out of Evan Longoria’s range to give the hosts the lead.

The only other serious trouble Beede faced came in the fourth as Harold Ramirez singled to lead off the inning, moved to second on a groundout and took third on a wild pitch, but Holaday struck out and Alcantara, for reasons unknown, tried to bunt and missed to end the frame. Beede also got his first career hit on the day, singling in the top of the third, but Joe Panik and Stephen Vogt flew out to ensure Alcantara would get the shutdown inning. The Giants would also make noise in the fourth as Belt walked with one out and Longoria was hit by a pitch, but Crawford hit into a double play to end the threat. Two sixth-inning walks would also yield no runs, but would help raise Alcantara’s pitch count and force Don Mattingly to go to his bullpen, and with Crawford’s two doubles off the Marlins relievers, the Giants finally managed to get their first win since last Tuesday.